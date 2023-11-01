 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
We have a request Vox's journalism is free, because we believe that everyone deserves to understand the world they live in. Reader support helps us do that. Can you chip in to help keep Vox free for all?

Filed under:

Libby Nelson Promoted to Editorial Director at Vox

Nelson to lead policy, politics, and health and science.

By Vox Communications
Courtesy of American University

Today, Vox announced Libby Nelson has been promoted to editorial director for policy, politics, and health and science.

In her new role, Nelson will be the senior newsroom leader overseeing the policy and politics teams and our coverage of the 2024 elections; and Vox’s health and science coverage.

“Libby has been a part of building Vox since day one, and at each stop of her career here, she has embodied our mission to tackle complicated issues and to put our audience first,” said Swati Sharma, editor-in-chief and publisher. “She’s also been an indispensable leader in recent years. She understands where Vox can best make an impact, and has a track record of developing writers and coverage that deliver that impact.”

Nelson joined Vox as an education reporter when the site launched in 2014, and became an editor in 2017, when she started Vox’s first iteration of its general assignments news team. In 2018, Nelson was named deputy policy editor; in that role, she led Vox’s day-to-day coverage of policy in the 2020 primary and general elections. She was an editorial adviser to The Weeds from 2020 to 2022 and an occasional guest host throughout its run. Since 2021, Nelson has been Vox’s policy editor. She has contributed to Vox’s coverage of every election in the past decade and led her team’s coverage of a wide range of policy issues, including housing, education, abortion, health care, race and inequality, the Supreme Court, the federal response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and more.

Prior to her role at Vox, Nelson reported for Politico Pro, Inside Higher Ed, and the Scranton Times-Tribune. She has also been an adjunct professor at American University, where she taught a recurring weekend seminar to graduate students on policy writing.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Most news outlets make their money through advertising or subscriptions. But when it comes to what we’re trying to do at Vox, there are a couple reasons that we can't rely only on ads and subscriptions to keep the lights on.

First, advertising dollars go up and down with the economy. We often only know a few months out what our advertising revenue will be, which makes it hard to plan ahead.

Second, we’re not in the subscriptions business. Vox is here to help everyone understand the complex issues shaping the world — not just the people who can afford to pay for a subscription. We believe that’s an important part of building a more equal society. We can’t do that if we have a paywall.

That’s why we also turn to you, our readers, to help us keep Vox free. If you also believe that everyone deserves access to trusted high-quality information, will you make a gift to Vox today?

Yes, I'll give $5/month

Next Up In The Latest

The Latest

Take a mental break with the newest Vox crossword

By Vox Staff

It takes more than trees to build a livable city

By Marin Cogan

Lahaina schools are open again. Parents worry they’re ridden with toxic waste.

By Ava Sasani

The Supreme Court seems stumped by two cases about free speech online

By Ian Millhiser

What we know about the ongoing hostage crisis in Gaza

By Li Zhou
Play

How The Conjuring became the Marvel of horror

By Edward Vega