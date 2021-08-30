Amber Hall Joins Vox as Deputy Editorial Director, Talk Podcasts

Vox VP of audio Liz Kelly Nelson announced today that Amber Hall has joined the network as deputy editorial director, talk podcasts. In this new role, Hall will oversee and grow Vox’s strong portfolio of interview and roundtable audio content, which currently includes podcasts such as Vox Conversations, The Weeds, and Recode Media, across distribution platforms. She’ll work to refresh and strengthen programming, and develop and implement plans for continued audience growth. She starts today.

“Amber has built an amazing reputation with her work at The Takeaway and The Agenda. We’re looking forward to her turning her considerable talents to the evolution of Vox’s talk podcast slate,” said Liz Kelly Nelson.

Prior to joining Vox, Hall spent more than five years at WNYC working in a variety of roles on The Takeaway, most recently as the daily news show’s senior producer managing editorial planning and production. In 2018, she helped launch Politics with Amy Walter from The Takeaway and served as the show’s senior producer for its entire run (2018-2021). From 2015-2018, she was the planning editor focused on long term projects and the 2016 presidential election. She cut her teeth in audio production at SiriusXM, where she was the executive producer and co-creator of the progressive morning show The Agenda. Before turning to audio storytelling, she was part of the editorial team for In The Life, an LGBTQ newsmagazine show on public television. She was awarded the National Lesbian & Gay Journalist Association’s Award for Excellence in HIV/AIDS Coverage for a segment about HIV laws. She lives in New Jersey with her wife and daughter.