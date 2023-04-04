 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Know the answer, shape the world For nine years, Vox has helped people everywhere understand our world. Will you help us keep Vox free for the next nine years, and hit our birthday month goal of 1,500 new contributions, by making a financial gift today?

Read: The indictment that made Donald Trump the first former president to face criminal charges

Trump is accused of forging records related to payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

By Nicole Narea Updated
Trump in a blue suit, white shirt, and red tie, sits among a cluster of dark-suited lawyers, looking sternly at the photographer.
Former President Donald Trump with his defense team ahead of his arraignment in New York court.
Seth Wenig/AP Photo
Nicole Narea covers politics and society for Vox. She first joined Vox in 2019, and her work has also appeared in Politico, Washington Monthly, and the New Republic.

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted in New York on charges of falsifying business records over a period of 11 months in 2017. Those records, prosecutors claim, were altered to obscure hush money payments made to porn actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign.

It’s the first time in US history that a former president has been charged with crimes. And the indictment could be the first of several given that Trump is facing other civil and criminal investigations. Those include probes into his business dealings, interference in the 2020 election in Georgia, withholding of classified documents after he left office, and his role in inciting the January 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

Speculation has been brewing for weeks as to whether Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg would move forward with seeking a grand jury indictment against Trump in the hush money case, which legal experts previously identified as the hardest to prove among the potential criminal cases he’s facing.

Now that it’s official, there’s the question of what the indictment might mean for Trump’s 2024 campaign. At least one presidential candidate has run a campaign from behind bars before, and Republican strategists and pollsters told Vox that the indictment could actually help Trump clear the GOP primary field if it rallies the base behind him. But it’s hard to see how it could win Trump votes in a general election, even if he believes he could spin an arrest to his advantage — so much so that he wanted to be seen in handcuffs.

Read the indictment here:

A statement of facts detailing the evidence and charges against Trump was also released:

Update, April 4, 4:15 pm: This story has been updated to include information about the payments and the statement of facts that was released.

Help us celebrate nine years of Vox

Since Vox launched in 2014, our audience has supported our mission in so many meaningful ways. More than 80,000 people have responded to requests to help with our reporting. Countless teachers have told us about how they’re using our work in their classroom. And in the three years since we launched the Vox Contributions program, tens of thousands of people have chipped in to help keep our unique work free. We’re committed to keeping our work free for all who need it, because we believe that high-quality explanatory journalism is a public good. We can’t rely on ads alone to do that. Will you help us keep Vox free for the next nine years by making a gift today?

Yes, I'll give $120/year

In This Stream

The indictment of Donald Trump: Latest updates

View all 18 stories

Next Up In Politics

The Latest

The dubious legal theory at the heart of the Trump indictment, explained

By Ian Millhiser

Will Trump’s indictment help or hurt his 2024 campaign?

By Nicole Narea

Donald Trump has been indicted. The hush money case against him, explained.

By Andrew Prokop

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s lonely, kind of zany protest for Trump

By Li Zhou and Jen Kirby

Trump just appeared in court to face criminal charges. What’s next?

By Nicole Narea
Play

Why AI art struggles with hands

By Phil Edwards