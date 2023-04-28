 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
We have a request We’re increasing our goal: Help us add 1,700 reader gifts by the end of April — support that helps keep Vox’s journalism free year-round.

The Florida legislature is working for Ron DeSantis’s presidential campaign

This legislative session has been all about Ron DeSantis.

By Nicole Narea
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd at the North Charleston Coliseum on April 19, 2023, in North Charleston, South Carolina. 
Sean Rayford/Getty Images
Nicole Narea covers politics and society for Vox. She first joined Vox in 2019, and her work has also appeared in Politico, Washington Monthly, and the New Republic.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has leaned heavily on the Florida legislature this session to give him a launchpad for a 2024 presidential bid, which he is expected to announce in the coming weeks.

Most recently, Republican lawmakers, who have supermajorities in both chambers of the state legislature, have moved to protect DeSantis from Florida’s exhaustive reporting requirements, shielding his dealings as governor from public scrutiny.

Republicans in the state Senate passed legislation that would eliminate the requirements to report his official travel and meeting logs. Florida Rep. Angie Nixon, a Democrat from Jacksonville, said that’s designed to conceal his absence from Florida as he prepares to go on the campaign trail. In March and April, he had 21 days of scheduled travel, including for an international trade mission to Japan and Israel to shore up his foreign policy credentials. “Floridians deserve someone who’s going to be here and who’s going to govern our state,” she said.

The state Senate has also passed legislation to relax campaign finance reporting requirements for state political committees, which currently disclose their fundraising figures monthly. DeSantis’s state political committee, Friends of Ron DeSantis, has almost $86 million in its coffers and raised roughly $3.7 million in March. Under the new bill, that committee would have to report on just a quarterly basis.

Both of those bills are going before the state House, which is expected to pass them.

And the legislature is expected to move forward with legislation that explicitly allows DeSantis to run for president without having to resign from his position as governor, as may have been required by current Florida law. With the legislature scheduled to adjourn May 5, it’s running out of time to do so and will likely attach the measure to a larger elections package.

DeSantis’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

These bills on their own will likely have minimal impact on DeSantis’s campaign, but they show how DeSantis, with the cooperation of his Republican allies, has been able to set the agenda this session in a way that serves his ambitions for higher office.

“Because of Republican supermajorities in both the House and the Senate and the lack of courage or principle in either house, the Florida legislature is completely in thrall to DeSantis,” said Mac Stipanovich, a former Republican consultant in Florida who endorsed Joe Biden in 2020. “It’s embarrassing for the legislature and the antithesis of good government.”

The Florida legislature has been doing DeSantis’s bidding

In addition to the actions taken to protect DeSantis and his seat as governor, the Florida legislature has been working this session to give him the conservative record he needs to win the 2024 Republican nomination.

DeSantis enacted a six-week abortion ban in the state despite the fact that it’s unpopular with a big majority of Florida voters. It would effectively ban almost all abortions since most people don’t know they’re pregnant at that point and Florida law requires two in-person doctor visits with a 24-hour waiting period in between before a patient can obtain an abortion.

DeSantis made Florida the 26th state to adopt permitless carry, appeasing gun rights advocates. The law, which goes into effect July 1, allows gun owners to carry a concealed weapon without a permit or without undergoing training under some restrictions. Previously, gun owners applying for a permit to carry a concealed weapon were required to undergo a background check, fingerprinting, and training, and to demonstrate competency by firing a gun in front of an instructor.

A March University of Florida survey found that those measures are even unpopular with Republicans in the state, suggesting that DeSantis is playing more toward a national audience. More than 60 percent opposed both the permitless carry bill and the six-week abortion ban (though the survey did not specify that the bill included exceptions for rape and incest).

DeSantis’s crusade against LGBTQ rights, the subject of his ongoing war with Disney, has also continued with the Florida House passing a bill that would allow the state to take a child away from their parents if they have been “subjected to or [are] threatened with being subjected to” gender-affirming care, including puberty blockers or hormone treatments.

The list goes on with legislative attacks on faculty tenure, freedom of the press, young and minority voters, diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at universities, and more.

Meanwhile, Rep. Nixon said that Florida Republicans haven’t done enough to address the state’s property insurance crisis, despite passing an overhaul of the system in December, and its critical teacher shortage.

“The majority of these bills, unfortunately, have been put forth as red meat to his base,” she said. “He’s creating these culture wars because he wants to use these talking points during his presidential campaign.”

Explanatory journalism is a public good/a>

This month, millions of people have turned to Vox to understand why people are boycotting Bud Light; the science behind the safety of the most common abortion pill; the war between Disney and Ron DeSantis; why tech companies are finally succumbing to layoffs; how harmful cement is to the climate, and how to fix it; the many, many, many investigations into Donald Trump; the war in Sudan; how to listen better; and Tucker Carlson’s abrupt departure from Fox, and what it means for American politics. We set a goal of adding 1,500 reader gifts this month to help us keep Vox’s distinctive explanatory journalism free for all, year-round. Today, we’re increasing that goal to 1,700. There are just a few days left in April. Can you help us get there?

Yes, I'll give $120/year

Next Up In Politics

The Latest

An Amazon union just won a $30 an hour contract

By Rani Molla

How Keri Russell sells The Diplomat’s disaster heroine

By Aja Romano

Filed under:

The rise of artificial intelligence, explained

Understand how ChatGPT, Stable Diffusion, and DALL-E are transforming our world — from text and image generation to how we live and work.

View All Stories

Vox, explain it to me

By Gabriela Fernandez

What we know about Tucker Carlson’s shocking Fox News departure

By Sara Morrison and Aja Romano

The thorny ethical issues of the Pentagon partnering with the private sector

By Jonathan Guyer