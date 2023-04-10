 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
What we know about the Louisville shooting

There were multiple casualties in a shooting that occurred at a downtown bank.

By Li Zhou
Emergency vehicles with a police officer seen in the background.
Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter near the Old National Bank building on April 10, 2023, in Louisville, Kentucky.
Luke Sharrett/Getty Images
Li Zhou is a politics reporter at Vox, where she covers Congress and elections. Previously, she was a tech policy reporter at Politico and an editorial fellow at the Atlantic.

On Monday, at least five people were killed and six were injured in a shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, according to police. The shooter is dead, officers said.

The shooting took place around 8:30 am CT in the first-floor conference room of Old National Bank in downtown Louisville. A responding police officer is among the six people who were injured during the shooting.

It’s not yet clear who the shooter was or what their motive may have been.

Police have said they’ll provide more information later today, and we’ll continue to share updates, as this is a developing story.

The Louisville shooting follows more than 100 mass shootings that have taken place this year, including a school shooting at Covenant School in Nashville in late March that left six people dead. The country’s large number of mass shootings underscores the unique problem that the US, which has a significantly high rate of civilian gun ownership relative to other countries, has with firearms.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

