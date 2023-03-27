 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
What we know about the Nashville school shooting

A shooting on Monday has left at least three students and three adults dead.

Li Zhou
Blue uniformed officers mill about a green lawn with bare trees. Gothic inspired buildings can be seen in the background.
Nashville police respond to a shooting at Covenant School and Covenant Presbyterian Church on March 27, 2023.
Metro Nashville Police Department/AP
At least three children and three adults were killed in a shooting at the Covenant School, a private Christian school, in Nashville on Monday, according to WSMV4 News. The suspect is also dead, per Nashville police.

The shooter was a 28-year-old female according to Nashville police, who said she was armed with two “assault-type” rifles and a handgun. Officers are still working to identify additional information about the shooter, whom police shot after confronting her on the second floor of the school.

“Including the shooter, a total of seven persons were killed as a result of this morning’s incident at the school,” Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson Don Aaron told reporters during a press conference.

On Monday morning, Nashville police and fire departments responded to an “active aggressor” at the school, which serves roughly 200 students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade. On its website, the Covenant School is described as a ministry of the Covenant Presbyterian Church, with both located in southern Nashville. Police said they began receiving calls at 10:13 am local time and arrived on the scene shortly afterward. It’s not yet clear how many people were potentially injured at this time or what the shooter’s motive was.

Students were bused away from the school to another location for reunification with parents at Woodmont Baptist Church at 2100 Woodmont Boulevard.

There have been more than 100 mass shootings in 2023 so far, a disturbing milestone that highlights America’s unique problem with guns. School shootings also rose to an unprecedented high between 2020 and 2021. The Covenant School shooting follows other horrific instances at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in 2022 and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018.

This is a developing story, which we’ll be updating as more information becomes available.

