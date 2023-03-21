Share All sharing options for: Donald Trump investigations: Latest news and updates

A special counsel investigation into former President Donald Trump’s possible mishandling of classified documents is wrapping up, and some experts expect he’ll be indicted within days.

If Trump is charged in the documents probe, it would be his first federal indictment — but potentially not his last. Trump was previously indicted in New York for fraud associated with allegedly paying hush money in 2016 to porn actress Stormy Daniels to cover up an affair. Trump is also facing two other investigations into whether he tried to unlawfully subvert the result of the 2020 election (one federal probe, and one in Georgia). And that legal jeopardy could have consequences not just for Trump but for American politics more broadly.

Follow here for all of Vox’s coverage of the investigations into Trump.