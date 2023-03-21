 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Donald Trump investigations: Latest news and updates

A special counsel investigation into former President Donald Trump’s possible mishandling of classified documents is wrapping up, and some experts expect he’ll be indicted within days.

If Trump is charged in the documents probe, it would be his first federal indictment — but potentially not his last. Trump was previously indicted in New York for fraud associated with allegedly paying hush money in 2016 to porn actress Stormy Daniels to cover up an affair. Trump is also facing two other investigations into whether he tried to unlawfully subvert the result of the 2020 election (one federal probe, and one in Georgia). And that legal jeopardy could have consequences not just for Trump but for American politics more broadly.

Follow here for all of Vox’s coverage of the investigations into Trump.

Feb 16, 2023, 12:10pm EST
  • June 6

    Trump’s next indictment is looming — and the evidence against him is trickling out

    By Andrew Prokop

    A tape of Trump. His lawyer’s voice memo. A pool flood. What else does special counsel Jack Smith know about?

  • April 17

    The standoff between Jim Jordan and Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, explained

    By Li Zhou

    House Republicans are going after the DA’s work on Trump’s indictment. Bragg is fighting back.

  • April 17

    Why Democrats’ best Trump indictment attack may be none at all

    By Christian Paz

    Republicans are handing Democrats a strategy to deal with Trump. Will they accept it?

  • April 10

    The Trump investigations you should actually care about

    By Liz Scheltens

    The four criminal investigations into the former president, explained.

  • April 5

    Trump is no longer the social media king

    By Shirin Ghaffary

    Why the former president’s arrest was a whimper, not a roar, on Twitter, a platform designed for these moments.

  • April 5

    The last 48 hours revealed the GOP’s intractable 2024 dilemma

    By Zack Beauchamp

    Trump and pro-lifers own the Republican Party. That’s bad for its political future.

  • April 5

    Yes, Alvin Bragg’s indictment of Trump is political

    By Andrew Prokop

    Here’s how, specifically, to assess whether an investigation is politicized — and how the Trump case measures up.

  • April 4

    Trump just appeared in court to face criminal charges. What’s next?

    By Nicole Narea

    Trump’s arraignment in New York is only the beginning.

  • April 4

    The 4 criminal investigations into Donald Trump, explained

    By Ian Millhiser and Andrew Prokop

    Trump has already been indicted once. More indictments could be coming.

  • April 4

    The dubious legal theory at the heart of the Trump indictment, explained

    By Ian Millhiser

    No one knows if Donald Trump can be prosecuted for the hush money payment to Stormy Daniels.

  • April 4

    Will Trump’s indictment help or hurt his 2024 campaign?

    By Nicole Narea

    We asked four political strategists and pollsters about what could come next.

  • April 4

    Donald Trump has been indicted. The hush money case against him, explained.

    By Andrew Prokop

    New York prosecutors are pursuing charges related to the Stormy Daniels payment. But how strong is their case?

  • April 4

    Marjorie Taylor Greene’s lonely, kind of zany protest for Trump

    By Li Zhou and Jen Kirby

    Few in the GOP attended a New York rally alongside the pro-Trump lawmaker on Tuesday.

  • April 4

    Read: The criminal charges against Donald Trump

    By Nicole Narea

    Trump is accused of forging records related to payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

  • April 4

    Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts

    By Li Zhou

    He’s now been arraigned and released.

  • April 4

    Your biggest questions about Trump’s indictment, answered

    By Nicole Narea and Ian Millhiser

    Donald Trump has been indicted. Here’s what happens next.

  • March 31

    The Catch-22 of indicting Trump

    By Zack Beauchamp

    Does prosecuting Trump help or hurt the rule of law? Yes.

  • March 31

    Trump’s indictment has united the Republican Party in apocalyptic rage

    By Ben Jacobs

    Even Trump’s Republican skeptics are apoplectic about his indictment.

  • March 31

    The best precedent for Trump’s indictment is (gulp) Israel

    By Zack Beauchamp

    The recent chaos in Israel shows how Trump’s indictment could set America aflame.

  • March 31

    The indictment adds to a long list of times Republicans have backed Trump

    By Li Zhou

    It’s the latest of example of the GOP rallying around the former president.

  • March 30

    Trump can run for president from prison. Just ask Eugene Debs.

    By Ben Jacobs

    The socialist leader was jailed for opposing World War I. It didn’t stop his presidential campaign.

  • March 29

    It’s not just Stormy Daniels: The potential federal indictments against Trump, explained

    By Andrew Prokop

    Special counsel Jack Smith’s two investigations may be nearing completion.

  • March 18

    How Trump’s using a possible arrest to rile his base

    By Ellen Ioanes

    The former president told his followers to "protest" ahead of a likely indictment, summoning the specter of January 6.

  • February 16

    What you need to know about the 4 major criminal probes into Donald Trump

    By Ian Millhiser

    Keeping track of all the criminal investigations of Trump isn’t easy, so we did it for you.