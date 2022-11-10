Ask our experts: Midterm elections Q&A with Li Zhou and Christian Paz

A lot was at stake in the US midterm elections. And a lot of questions remain.

Vox politics and policy reporters Li Zhou and Christian Paz are here to answer your questions about the impacts of the midterm elections, and what’s coming next.

You can ask questions such as:

What can we expect from Congress now?

What do the results mean for abortion laws in America?

What’s next for the economy?

What does this election tell us about 2024?

Submit your questions below through Sunday, November 13. Li and Christian will be back on Monday, November 14, to answer as many as they can. You can also use this tool to discuss: What do you think the meanings and consequences are of these midterms?