The 2022 midterm elections, explained

The 2022 midterms are coming up on November 8, when voters across the US will decide the makeup of Congress, determine who will hold key offices in their states and cities, and weigh in on policies directly via ballot measures.

Democrats currently have narrow majorities in both chambers, and because the same party holds the White House, conditions are ideal for them to pass bills President Joe Biden will sign. But forecasts suggest Democrats are likely to lose control of the House and keep the Senate this fall — though many key races are so close that anything is possible.

Beyond Washington, governors, secretaries of state, and attorneys general, along with members of the legislature, are up for election in dozens of states. The winners of those contests will affect state policies on issues as varied as abortion, voting rights, and Covid-19.

Vox has been digging into the stakes of individual races and the entire country and will continue to through and even after Election Day. If you’re just starting to follow the elections, you can get a better understanding of what’s on the line here, and if you’re trying to figure out what you need to do to vote, start here.

