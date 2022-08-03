 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

4 charts that show just how big abortion won in Kansas

More people turned out than in any primary in Kansas history — and that could happen elsewhere, too.

By Rani Molla
A poll worker helps voters cast their ballots in the Kansas primary election at Merriam Christian Church in Merriam, Kansas, on August 2.
Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

On Tuesday, an unprecedented number of Kansans voted against a constitutional amendment that would have allowed lawmakers to end abortion protections. That’s a big win for women’s rights, but the outcome also carries major implications for elections nationwide this November. It’s especially true in those states where abortion rights are on the ballot after the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade and where Democrats are seeking to stay in power.

Contrary to what some conservatives had thought, abortion is an issue that can mobilize voters.

More than 900,000 Kansans showed up to the polls to vote on the state’s abortion referendum. That’s the biggest turnout for a primary election in the state’s history, according to the Kansas Secretary of State’s office. That number is closer to what we’d expect to see in a general election turnout, which is always vastly higher than primaries. And it suggests we could also see high turnout in upcoming primaries where abortion is on the docket.

More Kansans voted on the abortion referendum than in any primary election in Kansas history

Known as “Value Them Both,” the amendment would have removed constitutional protections for abortion that came from a 2019 ruling by the Kansas Supreme Court. Nearly 60 percent of those Kansas voters this year voted against the amendment — or in favor of abortion rights — while about 40 percent voted for it. That margin is higher than one would expect in a state where polling has showed an even split between those who support abortion and those who are against it. Nationally, Americans overwhelmingly support abortion access in some instances.

Kansans voted by a large margin (59% no, 41% yes) against a proposed amendment that would have ended protections for abortion.

What’s perhaps most surprising about the referendum vote is that it happened in a very Republican state. Just a quarter of registered voters in Kansas are Democrats, while 40 percent are Republicans. Nearly a third are unaffiliated.

Registered Republicans in Kansas far outnumber Democrats. Democrats are 26% while Republicans are 44% of registered voters.

In the last general election, Kansas, as it has done for decades, went for the Republican candidate. But in Tuesday’s primary, in every single county, votes on the referendum were to the left of what they were in the 2020 presidential election, according to a Washington Post analysis of Kansas Secretary of State data.

The referendum in particular seems to have brought out women, who are considered to be most affected by abortion laws. As Tom Bonier, CEO of a Democratic data firm TargetSmart, pointed out, the share of new Kansas registrants who were women skyrocketed after news of US Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision.

In Kansas, the issue brought out record numbers of voters. Even Republicans might have voted for abortion rights. The question now is whether people across the country will turn out for this issue as well.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Millions turn to Vox to understand what’s happening in the news. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower through understanding. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today.

Next Up on Recode

The Latest on Vox

How Gordon Ramsay’s lamb slaughter joke explains our confusing relationship with meat

By Kenny Torrella

Abortion was on the ballot in Kansas. Access won.

By Nicole Narea

The DOJ is suing to make sure women who need medically necessary abortions can actually get them

By Ian Millhiser

The only way to “win” the war on terrorism is to end it

By Jonathan Guyer
Play

Humans finally figured out how to make it rain

By Christina Thornell

The crypto crackdown begins

By Sara Morrison