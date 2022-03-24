Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson: News and analysis

Jackson has been nominated to fill the seat held by retiring justice Stephen Breyer.

President Joe Biden has nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a former public defender and current judge on a powerful appeals court circuit, to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

Jackson has been a federal judge since 2013, serving first as a trial judge in DC. In 2021, Biden elevated her to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. As a federal public defender from 2005 to 2007, she represented some of the country’s most vulnerable people. If confirmed, Judge Jackson will be the first Black woman ever to sit on the Supreme Court.

Follow here for all of Vox’s coverage on Jackson’s nomination, her time as a public defender, her Senate confirmation process, and more.