Senate Holds Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings For Ketanji Brown Jackson

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson: News and analysis

Jackson has been nominated to fill the seat held by retiring justice Stephen Breyer.

Contributors: Li Zhou and Ian Millhiser

President Joe Biden has nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a former public defender and current judge on a powerful appeals court circuit, to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

Jackson has been a federal judge since 2013, serving first as a trial judge in DC. In 2021, Biden elevated her to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. As a federal public defender from 2005 to 2007, she represented some of the country’s most vulnerable people. If confirmed, Judge Jackson will be the first Black woman ever to sit on the Supreme Court.

Follow here for all of Vox’s coverage on Jackson’s nomination, her time as a public defender, her Senate confirmation process, and more.

5 Total Updates Since
Feb 25, 2022, 2:37pm EST
  • March 24

    Ketanji Brown Jackson is on track for a pretty quick confirmation

    By Li Zhou

    While they may try, there isn’t much Republicans can do to block it.

  • March 23

    What we actually learned from Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing

    By Li Zhou

    The spectacle and substance, briefly explained.

  • March 22

    The GOP’s attacks on Ketanji Brown Jackson are nasty even by Republican standards

    By Ian Millhiser

    Republicans turned the hearing into a blizzard of misleading attacks, many of which seem designed to appeal to QAnon supporters.

  • March 18

    Josh Hawley’s latest attack on Ketanji Brown Jackson is genuinely nauseating

    By Ian Millhiser

    Hawley’s going to a place that decent people have the good sense not to go.

  • February 25

    Biden picks Ketanji Brown Jackson as his Supreme Court nominee

    By Ian Millhiser

    Jackson is a conventionally qualified judge with a strong background in criminal justice reform.