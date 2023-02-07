Follow here for all of Vox’s coverage on the latest news, political analysis, reactions, and more.

President Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address at 9 pm on Tuesday, February 7. He is expected to tout the record low unemployment rate, the importance of bipartisanship on Capitol Hill, and the need to unite the nation.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Arizona Rep. Juan Ciscomani are expected to deliver the Republican response to the State of the Union address, while first-term Rep. Delia Ramirez is set to give the progressive response.

