President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on March 1, 2022.

President Biden’s State of the Union 2023: Full coverage and highlights

Follow here for all of Vox’s coverage on the latest news, political analysis, reactions, and more.

Contributors: Li Zhou and Andrew Prokop

President Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address at 9 pm on Tuesday, February 7. He is expected to tout the record low unemployment rate, the importance of bipartisanship on Capitol Hill, and the need to unite the nation.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Arizona Rep. Juan Ciscomani are expected to deliver the Republican response to the State of the Union address, while first-term Rep. Delia Ramirez is set to give the progressive response.

Feb 6, 2023, 11:30am EST
  • February 7

    The State of the Union is an opportunity for Biden to be more vocal on police reform

    By Li Zhou

    There’s growing pressure on the president in the wake of the killing of Tyre Nichols.

  • February 6

    The State of the Union address's history, explained

    By Andrew Prokop

    Thomas Jefferson's stage fright! Woodrow Wilson's academic research on presidential rhetoric! Reagan's special guests!