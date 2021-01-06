3 top Trump advisers are considering resigning following the Capitol insurrection

Following the insurrection at the US Capitol on Wednesday, three of President Donald Trump’s top staffers are considering tendering their resignations.

Per multiple sources familiar with the situation, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger, and Deputy Chief of Staff Chris Liddell have spoken to confidants about leaving the administration as early as Wednesday night.

Sources also said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called all three staffers and asked them to hold off resigning at least through Wednesday night.

Should they leave the administration just two weeks before President-elect Joe Biden enters the White House, it would prove the largest repudiation yet of Trump’s decision to foment the insurrection and fan the flames of violence.

“They’re out. They’re out for sure,” a senior White House staffer told me on the condition of anonymity to discuss the staffers’ thinking. The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Several other White House staffers have already resigned in the wake of the violence at the Capitol. First lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, who also previously worked as President Trump’s White House communications director and press secretary, resigned Wednesday afternoon, and NBC News reports that White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews and social secretary Rickie Niceta have also resigned.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao (who is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell) is also reportedly considering resigning, per NBC News.