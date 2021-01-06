 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Support our journalism Millions rely on Vox’s explainers to understand an increasingly chaotic world. Chip in as little as $3 to help keep Vox free for all.

Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol — but few have been arrested so far

At least 13 people have been arrested, but more arrests are expected.

By Nicole Narea
Trump supporters are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber.
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

At least 13 people who stormed the US Capitol building in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s “Save America Rally” were arrested Wednesday, though hundreds more were allowed to leave the premises with nothing but a warning.

None of those arrested were Washington, DC, residents, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee, who is leading the charge to clear the Capitol and establish a law enforcement perimeter, announced in a press conference. He said that officers also confiscated five firearms, including long guns and handguns, which, under DC law, members of the public can neither open-carry nor conceal-carry even with a license from another state.

“Due to the violent behavior toward the police officers there and their intent on gaining access to the Capitol, a riot was declared,” Contee said. “It was clear that the crowd was intent on causing harm to our officers by deploying chemical irritants on police to force entry into the United States Capitol building.”

According to a 6 pm readout from DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office, the people arrested were charged with offenses including assault, destruction of property, crossing a police line, carrying a pistol without a license, possession of a large-capacity ammunition-feeding device, and unregistered ammunition.

US Capitol Police, who appeared severely understaffed Wednesday, did not immediately respond to a request for comment as to whether they had made arrests of their own. FBI SWAT teams, Homeland Security Department Federal Protective Service officers, and National Guard troops were also eventually deployed to the Capitol.

At one point, police appeared to remove barriers on the Capitol grounds allowing demonstrators to advance closer to the building. But they changed tack after 4 pm, when police started using flash-bangs and other riot control tools to move the crowd. Hundreds eventually left on their own accord after being told they would be arrested if they stayed on the premises, CNN reported.

But Bowser assured in the press conference that “Anyone who has engaged in these activities or continues to engage in these activities will be held accountable.”

“The behavior that we are witnessing is shameful, unpatriotic, and above all, it is unlawful,” she said. “There will be law and order and this behavior will not be tolerated.”

Contee also warned that people who will violate the 6 pm curfew, implemented by Bowser on Wednesday, will be arrested. But as of 7:15 pm, hundreds of protesters were still roaming the Capitol grounds, and it did not appear that police were conducting mass arrests.

It’s not clear whether additional arrests of people who stormed the Capitol will follow. It’s possible some of them will later be identifiable by photos of them inside lawmakers’ offices, including that of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and the floor of Congress.

Support Vox's explanatory journalism

Every day at Vox, we aim to answer your most important questions and provide you, and our audience around the world, with information that empowers you through understanding. Vox’s work is reaching more people than ever, but our distinctive brand of explanatory journalism takes resources. Your financial contribution will not constitute a donation, but it will enable our staff to continue to offer free articles, videos, and podcasts to all who need them. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today, from as little as $3.

In This Stream

Trump supporters storm the US Capitol: News and updates

View all 15 stories

Next Up In Politics & Policy

The Latest

How the world is reacting to the storming of the US Capitol

By Jariel Arvin

The far right is falsely blaming antifa for the pro-Trump insurrection on Capitol Hill

By Jerusalem Demsas

Twitter temporarily locks Trump’s account after his repeated calls for violence

By Rebecca Heilweil and Shirin Ghaffary

The insurrection is happening at state capitols, too

By Fabiola Cineas

The 25th Amendment: The quickest way Trump could be stripped of power, explained

By Andrew Prokop

National Guard troops from DC, Maryland, and Virginia deployed after Trump supporters take over the Capitol

By Ella Nilsen and Alex Ward