Trump supporters storm the US Capitol: News and updates

A Trump rally calling to overturn the 2020 election results devolved into a breach of the Capitol.

Contributors: Vox Staff

On Wednesday, January 6, supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Washington, DC, for what Trump dubbed a “Save America Rally,” a two-day event meant to demonstrate support for the disproven conspiracy theory that widespread fraud marred the 2020 presidential election — and that Trump, rather than Joe Biden, is the rightful winner of that contest.

Later in the day, Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building as lawmakers worked within to certify President-elect Biden’s 2020 Electoral College win. The debate over the results was stopped abruptly when senators were told, “Protesters are in the building,” Vox’s Sean Collins and Zack Beauchamp report. Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the session, was swiftly escorted from the Senate chamber. At least one person has been shot.

As all of this unfolded, some Republicans pleaded with Trump to denounce the violent mob that breached the Capitol. Instead, Trump released a video message legitimizing their conspiracy theories.

Follow this storystream for the latest updates on the US Capitol breach.

7 Total Updates Since
Jan 6, 2021, 2:45pm EST
  • January 6

    Trump supporters storm the US Capitol: The latest

    By Sean Collins and Zack Beauchamp

    At least one person was shot as Trump supporters swarmed the Capitol building, disrupting Joe Biden’s certification as president.

  • January 6

    “It’s no protest. It’s insurrection”: President-elect Joe Biden condemns Trump supporters attacking the Capitol

    By Li Zhou

    Biden called on Trump to "step up" and confront the rioters’ actions.

  • January 6

    Trump responds to Capitol riots by doubling down on his stolen election lie

    By Ian Millhiser

    In a video that was framed as a call for the mob to "go home," Trump proclaimed his love for the rioters.

  • January 6

    Republicans plead with Trump to denounce violent mob that breached the Capitol

    By Aaron Rupar

    He instead released a video message legitimizing their conspiracy theories.

  • January 6

    Photos: Trump supporters storm the US Capitol

    By Kainaz Amaria and Jen Kirby

    Scenes of chaos.

  • January 6

    What does the storming of the Capitol mean for the electoral vote count?

    By Andrew Prokop

    This is an unprecedented situation.

  • January 6

    How a “March for Trump” rally led to clashes at the Capitol

    By Zack Beauchamp

    A Trump rally devolved into a breach of the Capitol building itself.