The Republican National Convention: Who’s speaking and how to watch

The Republican National Convention will open Monday for four days of in-person and online events featuring a slew of conservative voices including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and — of course — President Donald Trump.

Trump is slated to speak every night of the convention leading up to Thursday evening, when he will formally accept the party’s nomination to be its candidate for president this fall.

The Trump campaign released the list of speakers for the convention Sunday morning.

The Trump campaign releases list of RNC speakers for this week pic.twitter.com/tvffhA0N9n — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) August 23, 2020

Among the speakers on Monday, which is themed “Land of Promise”: Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Donald Trump Jr., and Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis-area couple that brandished guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in late June.

On Tuesday, themed “Land of Opportunity,” First Lady Melania Trump will speak, as well as Pompeo, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Eric and Tiffany Trump.

Wednesday, which is “Land of Heroes” themed, will feature Vice President Mike Pence, speaking from Baltimore’s Fort McHenry, along with Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Joni Ernst, Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, former NFL player Jack Brewer, and Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law (wife of Eric) who is a Trump campaign adviser.

The speakers in Thursday’s “Land of Greatness” lineup include Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Sen. McConnell, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Ivanka Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and finally Trump himself, speaking from the White House.

The convention was originally scheduled to be held in person at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will now be held partly in person in Charlotte and partly remotely, with speeches delivered from Washington, DC, and elsewhere. Trump’s acceptance speech was supposed to take place in Jacksonville, Florida, but was cancelled in late July as cases surged in the state.

The in-person portion of the convention will include a roll call of 336 delegates — six for each state and territory — in Charlotte on Monday night, compared with the 2,400 that came to the 2016 RNC. Trump and Pence are expected to show up in person to the event on Monday. Attendees will be asked to quarantine as much as possible beforehand and will be required to take temperature checks before entering the venue.

The RNC will be live-streamed online through the Committee’s social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, YouTube and Amazon Prime. Most major television channels, including ABC News, CBS News, C-SPAN, CNN, MSNBC, NBC News and PBS News, are also expected to cover the convention.