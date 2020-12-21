 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Second stimulus bill: News and updates

What we know about the second coronavirus economic relief bill of 2020.

After months of impasse, Congress has finally brokered a deal on a more than $900 billion coronavirus economic relief bill, expected to be passed by the House and Senate on Monday. President Trump is expected to sign it.

The final deal includes $600 stimulus checks for individuals who make $75,000 a year or less, a $300 boost to weekly unemployment insurance, a second round of forgivable loans for small businesses, $25 billion in rental assistance, and targeted aid for schools and struggling public transit systems. Democrats had been hoping to get broader aid for states and local governments that have been struggling with lost revenue, and Republicans had hoped to get liability protections for businesses, but neither measure made it into the final bill.

Economic relief is badly needed; the Labor Department estimates 19 million people are currently on unemployment insurance, and coronavirus cases and deaths in the US are reaching record highs. Emergency use of two different coronavirus vaccines has been authorized by the federal government, but experts say it will be a painful few months until enough Americans are vaccinated to make a measurable difference in daily life.

  • December 21

    Congress has finally reached a deal on coronavirus stimulus

    By Li Zhou

    The stimulus deal includes $600 checks, a boost to unemployment insurance, and more small business aid.

  • December 21

    Congress finally plans to put a stop to surprise medical bills

    By Dylan Scott

    A proposal to stop surprise medical bills will be included in Congress’s big end-of-year bill.

  • December 20

    Final details are still not settled on a $900 billion coronavirus stimulus package as midnight deadline looms

    By Anya van Wagtendonk

    Congress hopes to vote on a final bill by Sunday night — or Monday, at the latest.

  • December 20

    The Fed’s surprise role in stimulus talks, explained

    By Emily Stewart

    Republicans and Democrats have reached a tentative agreement on a last-minute scuffle over the Fed.

  • December 19

    Congress expanded SNAP benefits during the last recession — and should do it again

    By Li Zhou

    More money for food would be an important part of a new relief bill.

  • December 18

    Congress passed a short-term funding bill, giving itself two more days to negotiate stimulus

    By Li Zhou

    Lawmakers have delayed a vote on stimulus and government funding until Sunday.

  • December 18

    Millions of Americans are about to lose emergency paid leave during the pandemic

    By Anna North

    The benefits expire at the end of the year if Congress doesn’t act.

  • December 17

    Poll: Americans care a lot more about Covid-19 relief than the national debt right now

    By Li Zhou

    Americans prioritize economic relief over reining in the debt.

  • December 16

    Whatever Congress does on stimulus, millions of workers are already screwed

    By Emily Stewart

    Even if there’s another stimulus bill, unemployed workers are likely to see a lapse in benefits.

  • December 15

    A new $748 billion bill could be Congress’s best hope for more stimulus this year

    By Li Zhou

    Why a bipartisan group of senators split their stimulus proposal into two bills.

  • December 10

    An overwhelming majority of Americans want Congress to pass more stimulus — now

    By Li Zhou

    Most Americans prioritize another stimulus check — not liability protections — in a new bill.

  • December 9

    The two competing stimulus proposals, explained

    By Li Zhou

    The bipartisan Senate stimulus plan and the White House’s plan handle unemployment insurance very differently.

  • December 8

    What it would really take to save the economy

    By Emily Stewart

    Fixing the economy for all Americans would cost trillions of dollars more than what Congress is offering.

  • December 8

    Congress is staring down big deadlines on stimulus and government funding in December

    By Li Zhou

    12 million people could lose their unemployment insurance if Congress doesn’t take more action on stimulus.

  • December 2

    The government’s failure to provide economic relief is killing people

    By Anna North

    The lack of funding from Congress is making the pandemic worse.

  • November 23

    Congress should cancel its Thanksgiving recess and pass another stimulus bill

    By Emily Stewart

    12 million Americans are about to lose unemployment insurance. Congress is on recess.

  • October 21

    Why a Senate vote on stimulus has failed, again

    By Li Zhou

    Senate Republicans put forward their own stimulus bill — following Mitch McConnell’s attempts to block a compromise ahead of the election.