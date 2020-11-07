 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A woman sprays prosecco onto the crowd as people celebrate on Black Lives Matter Plaza across from the White House in Washington, DC, on November 7.
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

World leaders react to Biden’s win as Americans take to the streets in celebration

European and allied leaders didn’t wait for President Trump to concede.

By Kainaz Amaria and Katelyn Burns

President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the US presidential race was greeted by a wave of global congratulations, and celebrations closer to home on Saturday.

In the hours after the race was called by several news outlets, world leaders sent out tweets of support, with many allies promising to work closely with the next president.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, for instance, called the US and Canada “close friends, partners, and allies” with a “relationship that’s unique on the world stage,” and said, “I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both.”

One of President Trump’s closest European friends, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, also sent out congratulations to Biden and Harris, noting he hoped to collaborate on climate change — an area Trump has clashed with his European counterparts on — as well as trade, a pressing issue for a United Kingdom set to soon finalize its exit from the European Union.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who often disagreed with Trump on issues like US support for NATO, also chimed in with congratulations.

“The Americans have appointed their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris ! We have a lot to do to meet today’s challenges. Let’s act together!” Macron tweeted in French.

The congratulations are notable in that they came shortly after Trump announced he does not plan to concede, meaning these messages can be seen not just as congratulations, but as the US’s key allies quickly vocalizing their support for the president-elect’s legitimacy. After media outlets called the election for Biden, Trump was defiant, spreading false conspiracy theories and lies about the vote count, as well as promising legal action attempting to overturn the election.

Merkel and Trump in particular had frequent battles over the last four years, with Trump reportedly telling her she was “stupid.” And Trump’s relationship with many European leaders hasn’t been helped by his tendency to cozy up to far-right leaders in Poland and Hungary. Many have also been cheered by Biden’s promise to rejoin the Paris Climate Accords, which the US officially pulled out of just this week under Trump’s direction.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo touched on that agreement in a tweet. “Welcome back America!” she wrote Saturday.

Ironically, one of the first international leaders to show support for Biden’s win was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — Trump’s attempts to coerce the Ukrainian president into investigating Biden played a central role in the saga of Trump’s impeachment last December.

A number of other leaders outside of Europe also offered their well-wishes, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who developed a relatively close relationship with Trump. Modi also acknowledged the momentousness of Harris’s historic vice presidential win — she will be the first woman, Black American, and Asian American to fill that role — and highlighted her Indian heritage.

Celebrations erupted back home in US cities

Closer to home, large crowds gathered in many major US cities, including in Manhattan and Brooklyn in New York, and the area surrounding the White House in Washington, DC, to celebrate Biden’s win.

Biden had an overwhelming amount of support from across the country, breaking all voting records, as Vox’s Anna North has explained:

With more than 75 million votes so far, Biden broke the record previously set by President Barack Obama, who received about 69.5 million votes to win in 2008. The 75 million number puts Biden at more than 50 percent of the popular vote, with President Trump taking 48 percent. Trump has now also broken Obama’s record, having passed the 70 million mark.

The 2020 election is on pace for a record turnout, with at least 159.8 million Americans voting, according to NBC. That’s the highest turnout rate among eligible voters since 1900

And that was reflected throughout the US.

In Philadelphia, a woman told CNN, “I’m so happy. I don’t know what to do.”

In Washington, DC, a crowd gathered near the White House praised the work of Georgia activists for Biden’s win, at one point chanting out the name of voting rights activist and 2018 gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

“This is a day I’ve been waiting for for four years,” 73-year-old Carla Yates Bremer told the Washington Post.

And in New York City, actor Alan Mingo told the Guardian, “Seeing this euphoria, this jubilation, it’s incredible.”

The neon billboards glow in the sunshine above the packed square — all sorts of people, most in masks, celebrate together; the front of the photo has a Black couple, the woman in black, and the man in grey, standing next to a white woman in sunglasses, holding a sign above her head that says ‘Biden Harris 2020,’ that features Biden’s trademark aviators. Beside her is a woman in a mask that reads ‘Black Lives Matter,’ her fist raised to the sky.
President-elect Biden’s supporters celebrate in Times Square, New York.
Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images
A Black woman with a kente cloth mask and a black t-shirt that says in bold white letters “Black Voters Matter” raises both her arms in the air. She’s framed by trees with gold and red leaves. She seems to be shouting with happiness.
People celebrate in Philadelphia.
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
On a road framed by fall trees, the White House stands in the distance. In front of it is a tight mass of people, indistinguishable from one another.
The scene outside the White House.
Alex Edelman/AFP/Getty Images
Young adults in black and in orange and black face masks wave, seeming to smile beneath their masks. Behind them is a large crowd, many people’s arms in the air.
People gathered at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC, to celebrate the announcement of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
Alex Brandon/AP
A woman with brown hair puts a hand over her mask. Her eyes are red, as if she has been crying.
Olivia Cox reacts after hearing that President-elect Biden had been declared the winner by CNN.
Alex Brandon/AP
A woman in a white silk bridal gown and holding white flowers walks with a man in a black tuxedo and black mask. They seem overwhelmed as they move through a crowd.
Newlyweds walk through Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC.
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
A black woman with a blue mask and curly hair poses with a bevy of balloons — most have US flag patterns, but one has a photo of Harris; the other a photo of Biden.
Violetta Smith celebrates in Wilmington, Delaware.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
People watch a giant screen set up in a park, and raise their arms in victory as CNN calls the race for Biden.
People gathered in McPherson Square in Washington, DC, to watch the results of the presidential race.
Alex Brandon/AP
A group of protesters in pink of all ages — a woman with white hair holds a sign that says “Adios Trump Code Pink” while a little girl holds a balloon of a caricature baby Trump; she also holds a pink oversized dustpan that reads “Sweep out Fascism.” Next to the little girl is a young woman with a tie dye Black Lives Matter shirt on; she holds a sign that says “Bye Bye Trump.”
People celebrate on Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC.
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
A protester in a vote mask and Biden t-shirt holds a US flag and wears a sandwich board that reads “Our 1384 day national nightmare is over.” The board is decorated with flowers and rainbows.
President-elect Biden’s supporters in Washington, DC.
Alex Brandon/AP
With Times Square glowing in the background, a protester holds a sign reading “Don the Con is Gone.”
People take to the streets in New York, celebrating President-elect Biden’s victory.
Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images
A woman with a stars and stripes mask, and holding a mini US flag, kisses a little boy with curly hair.
President-elect Joe Biden plans to address the country later this evening.
Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images

