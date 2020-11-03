 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Help keep Vox free Reader contributions help keep Vox free for all. Support our work from as little as $3.

Live results for Mississippi’s new state flag ballot initiative

Mississippi’s old flag had the Confederate emblem. Its new one could salute the past while addressing historical wrongs.

By Fabiola Cineas Updated
Mississippi voters have a chance to embrace a new flag, which features a magnolia blossom, and 21 stars.
Rogelio V. Solis/AP

UPDATE: Mississippi voted to adopt a new state flag and say goodbye to its Confederate emblem

Voters in Mississippi have been given the opportunity to settle a longstanding debate over the flag it’s used for 126 years.

That flag contains the emblem of the Confederacy, and has been criticized as a symbol of oppression and a celebration of the state’s racist past.

An attempt to replace that flag through a statewide referendum failed 19 years ago. Since then, local and national pressure from sports groups and advocacy organizations to change the flag has only intensified.

That pressure grew as social justice protests following the police killing of George Floyd and others forced the country to reckon with the impact of systemic racism and injustice on Black communities. Confederate statues were under siege, and so too was the flag.

The Mississippi legislature responded with a historic vote to remove the flag, which was adopted during the Reconstruction era. The measure passed, and shortly after, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed it into law. By early July, the banner was no longer being flown from state buildings.

Now, voters have a chance to embrace a new flag, which features a magnolia blossom, and 21 stars — one for each state that joined the US before Mississippi, and one to acknowledge the Choctaw origins of the state.

Mississippi Measure 3

A yes vote would mean the state will adopt the new flag. A no vote would mean the new flag will not be adopted.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Millions turn to Vox to understand what’s happening in the news. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower through understanding. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today from as little as $3.

In This Stream

The biggest 2020 state ballot initiatives

View all 34 stories

Next Up In Politics & Policy

The Latest

Biden backs school districts in fight against GOP mask mandate bans

By Cameron Peters

Fox News ignores a DC bomb threat inspired by right-wing conspiracy theory culture

By Aaron Rupar

The West’s megadrought is so bad, authorities are airlifting water for animals

By Benji Jones

What a weird summer it’s been at the movies!

By Alissa Wilkinson

School boards are in open revolt against Ron DeSantis’s anti-mask crusade

By Ian Millhiser

The FTC has refiled its case against Facebook

By Shirin Ghaffary