 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Live results for California’s Proposition 22 on ride-hailing drivers

Californians will vote on whether ride-hailing drivers should be independent contractors or full-time employees.

By Rebecca Heilweil Updated
Proposition 22 would allow companies like Uber and Lyft to continue to classify their drivers as independent contractors.
Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The future of the so-called gig economy is in the hands of California voters deciding on Proposition 22, the latest development in an ongoing fight over whether app-based drivers should be considered independent contractors or employees.

The proposition, which has the support of a pricey campaign funded by companies like Uber and Lyft, would allow these companies to continue to classify their drivers as independent contractors, while providing some limited benefits and protections. Classifying drivers in this way has kept costs lower for these services, and been central to their business model.

But critics of these firms — including a movement made up of drivers who want the right to unionize — argue that the work these gig workers do makes them employees, and that they deserve protections given to employees, like overtime pay and paid leave.

Proposition 22 isn’t the first time California has considered the employee-independent contractor question. Last year, the state approved a law called AB 5, which created new standards for classifying people as independent contractors that built on a previous ruling from the state’s Supreme Court. But companies like Uber and Lyft have not complied, inviting a court case from state officials. The companies hoped to win that case, so that their delivery and ride-hailing apps would be able to maintain business as usual.

But they’ve had no such luck. In a recent decision, a California appeals court reaffirmed that yes, ride-hailing drivers ought to be considered employees. That means that Proposition 22 could potentially be these companies’ last chance to protect their businesses as they know them. But if Proposition 22 succeeds, it could also spell defeat for ride-hailing drivers who are demanding better protections and pay.

California Proposition 22

A yes vote would mean ride-hailing companies can consider drivers independent contractors who are not entitled to the same benefits as employees.

A no vote would mean ride-hailing drivers should be considered employees, and given additional benefits and protections.

Will you help keep Vox free for all?

The United States is in the middle of one of the most consequential presidential elections of our lifetimes. It’s essential that all Americans are able to access clear, concise information on what the outcome of the election could mean for their lives, and the lives of their families and communities. That is our mission at Vox. But our distinctive brand of explanatory journalism takes resources. Even when the economy and the news advertising market recovers, your support will be a critical part of sustaining our resource-intensive work. If you have already contributed, thank you. If you haven’t, please consider helping everyone understand this presidential election: Contribute today from as little as $3.

In This Stream

The biggest 2020 state ballot initiatives

View all 24 stories

Next Up In Politics & Policy

The Latest

Live results for 2 key abortion ballot initiatives

By Anna North

Live results for California’s data privacy ballot initiative

By Sara Morrison

Live results for California’s ballot measure on restoring affirmative action

By Fabiola Cineas

Live results: Nevada renewable energy ballot initiative

By David Roberts

Live results for psychedelic drugs ballot initiatives

By German Lopez

Live results for Mississippi’s new state flag ballot initiative

By Fabiola Cineas

There’s power in understanding

Support free explanatory journalism. Make a contribution to Vox today.