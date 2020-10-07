The 2020 vice presidential debate

Mike Pence and Kamala Harris will take the stage in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Wednesday night.

Despite health experts’ warnings, Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris will face off in person in the first and only 2020 vice presidential debate Wednesday night in Salt Lake City, Utah.

USA Today Washington bureau chief Susan Page will moderate the debate, which will run from 9 to 10:30 pm ET. Because President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are the two oldest presidential candidates in American history, this year’s vice presidential debate takes on extra significance.

That’s only compounded because Trump just spent three days in the hospital and is still being treated for Covid-19, raising the specter that the vice president could have to assume presidential duties. Page could ask the candidates about succession, as well as the more general topics of leadership in the middle of a public health emergency.

With Pence having been exposed to Trump and other top government officials who have tested positive for the coronavirus, there was some question as to whether the debate would still take place in person. The candidates will be positioned 13 feet apart with a plexiglass barrier between them. Neither campaign has called for a remote debate.

The two remaining presidential debates are still on for now, scheduled for October 15 in Miami, Florida, and October 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Follow along below for Vox’s debate coverage, including how to watch, breaking news updates, analysis, and more.