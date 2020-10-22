The final 2020 presidential debate

Donald Trump and Joe Biden will face off one last time on Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee.

NBC News reporter Kristen Welker will moderate the debate, which will run from 9 to 10:30 pm ET. Welker announced the six topics last Friday: Fighting Covid-19, American Families, Race in America, Climate Change, National Security, and Leadership.

Those topics have already prompted some controversy. The Trump campaign wrote to the Commission on Presidential Debates demanding the debate focus on foreign policy. Trump sees foreign policy as a winning issue for him, and his campaign manager, Bill Stepien, accused the debate commission of “pro-Biden antics.” Biden’s campaign responded by saying Trump was the one trying to dodge questions. TJ Ducklo, Biden’s national press secretary, said both campaigns and the debate commission agreed months ago that the moderator would select the topics.

Trump had harsh words for the moderator of the first debate, Chris Wallace of Fox News, and for Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie, who hosted the president’s town hall last Thursday. This time, he has gone on the attack against the moderator before the debate, calling Welker a “radical Democrat” and saying she will be “no good.”

