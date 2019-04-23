 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Vox’s guide to where 2020 Democrats stand on policy

Keep up with the policy debates that will shape the Democratic 2020 primary.

Where 2020 Democrats agree and disagree on Medicare-for-all

By Dylan Scott

How 2020 Democrats plan to fight climate change

By Umair Irfan, David Roberts, and 1 other

We asked all the 2020 Democrats how they’d fix child care. Here’s what they said.

By Anna North

Here’s where every 2020 Democrat stands on abortion policy

By Li Zhou and Catherine Kim

5 anti-poverty plans from 2020 Democratic presidential contenders, explained

By Dylan Matthews

The 2020 primary season is well underway, and Democratic veterans and newcomers alike are lining up to challenge President Donald Trump. Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Kamala Harris have entered the fray. Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke is in. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg has emerged as a surprising standout. Former Vice President Joe Biden announced his candidacy after months of speculation.

With the field more crowded than it’s been in years, it can be easy to get lost in the horse race — and hard to keep track of where candidates stand on the issues that affect people’s lives. Where are there real, meaningful differences between competitors? Who supports Medicare-for-all? Who would do the most to alleviate poverty in America?

Here, you’ll find everything you need to know about the policy debates that will define the 2020 primary — from health care to climate change to criminal justice. While the Iowa caucuses are still months away, this guide will get you up to speed. We’ll update it as Vox continues to cover candidates’ policy proposals throughout the campaign.

