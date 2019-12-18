 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (center) holds a press conference after the House passed Resolution 755, articles of impeachment Against President Donald Trump, on December 18, 2019.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

A historic impeachment day, in 15 photos

For the third time in US history, the House has impeached a sitting president.

By Li Zhou and Kainaz Amaria

As somber as Democrats have been about the impeachment process, the atmosphere of Wednesday’s historic vote wound up being anything but.

Following a heated floor debate over the two articles brought against the president (see: impassioned remarks on everything from constitutional responsibility to Trump’s biblical parallels), the evening votes on the subject were just as raucous.

Amid GOP chants of “four more years,” and scattered Democratic applause, members of both parties rushed the dais to individually submit their votes on two articles of impeachment, the culmination of a months-long inquiry into President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

With several members clad in black, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi herself, the House ultimately voted — for the third time in US history — to impeach a sitting president. It’s a decision that will long be remembered as a massive rebuke of Trump’s presidency even if the Senate votes to acquit.

Pelosi first announced an impeachment inquiry of Trump this September. On Wednesday, lawmakers officially voted on two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer walks through Statuary Hall on his way to the House floor as the House of Representatives takes up articles of impeachment against President Trump.
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Pelosi has long said this is a “solemn” exercise, and she called on her caucus to treat it as one on Wednesday.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi arrives at the Capitol.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Reporters work in Statuary Hall.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Despite the political fallout they could face, nearly all moderate Democrats — including Elissa Slotkin, of Michigan, voted in favor of articles of impeachment.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) does a television interview as debate on the articles of impeachment against President Trump continues.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey was one of a handful of Democrats who defected. His handling of the decision was so polarizing he’s since decided to switch parties and become a Republican.

Reps. Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ), right, and Pete Stauber (R-MN) are seen in the Capitol tunnel during procedural votes.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Outside the Capitol, protesters gathered to express their support for impeaching the president, joining thousands of activists around the country who’ve been doing the same this week.

Protesters supporting impeachment outside the Capitol.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Protesters supporting the impeachment outside the U.S. Capitol. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Some activists came out in favor of Trump, too.

A man with a “Impeach Pelosi” sign
Trump supporters outside the Capitol.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Meanwhile inside the Capitol, Senate Republicans like Trump ally Lindsey Graham offered a preview of what the impeachment trial — which ultimately decides whether Trump is removed from office or not — would look like.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks to reporters outside of his office.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Trump, himself, attended a rally in Michigan as the House votes were underway.

President Trump arrives on stage for a rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, as the House passes Article I, abuse of power.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Both parties were relatively united across votes on the two articles of impeachment. Reps. Van Drew, Collin Peterson, and Jared Golden were the only Democrats to defect. (Hawaii Democrat Tulsi Gabbard voted present).

A vote tally of the passage of Article I.
House Television via AP

Pelosi oversaw the tallies of the votes, and quieted her caucus at times, in an effort to emphasize the seriousness of the endeavor.

Pelosi presides over the articles of impeachment vote.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
The House of Representatives votes on the second article of impeachment against President Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

After a nearly 12-hour day in the Capitol, the House impeached the president on the first article with a 230-197 vote tally, and a 229-198 one on the second.

The impeachment process will now move to the Republican-controlled Senate.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

