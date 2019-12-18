A historic impeachment day, in 15 photos

As somber as Democrats have been about the impeachment process, the atmosphere of Wednesday’s historic vote wound up being anything but.
Following a heated floor debate over the two articles brought against the president (see: impassioned remarks on everything from constitutional responsibility to Trump’s biblical parallels), the evening votes on the subject were just as raucous.
Outside the Capitol, protesters gathered to express their support for impeaching the president, joining thousands of activists around the country who’ve been doing the same this week.
Some activists came out in favor of Trump, too.
Meanwhile inside the Capitol, Senate Republicans like Trump ally Lindsey Graham offered a preview of what the impeachment trial — which ultimately decides whether Trump is removed from office or not — would look like.
Trump, himself, attended a rally in Michigan as the House votes were underway.
Both parties were relatively united across votes on the two articles of impeachment. Reps. Van Drew, Collin Peterson, and Jared Golden were the only Democrats to defect. (Hawaii Democrat Tulsi Gabbard voted present).
Pelosi oversaw the tallies of the votes, and quieted her caucus at times, in an effort to emphasize the seriousness of the endeavor.
After a nearly 12-hour day in the Capitol, the House impeached the president on the first article with a 230-197 vote tally, and a 229-198 one on the second.