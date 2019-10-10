The latest Fox News impeachment poll contains remarkably grim news for President Trump

A new Fox News poll about impeachment should send shivers down the spines of President Donald Trump and his supporters.

The poll, which surveyed 1,003 registered voters between October 6 and October 8, finds that a majority of voters (51 percent) support Trump’s impeachment and removal from office — a significant jump from the last time Fox News polled the question in July, when only 42 percent of respondents supported removing Trump.

The survey indicates Trump’s efforts to cajole the Ukrainian government into investigating the Bidens are a major problem for him, and his moves to spin the scandal into one about the Biden family are backfiring.

Thirty-eight percent of respondents said they are “extremely” troubled by “the situation surrounding President Trump’s dealings with the Ukrainian president” — twice as many (19 percent) who are extremely troubled by the allegations Trump has made “about Joe Biden and his son’s business dealings in Ukraine and China.” Forty-three percent said they think what Trump “said on the call with the president of Ukraine” is “an impeachable offense,” compared to 27 percent who found it “inappropriate, but not impeachable” and 17 percent who said it was “appropriate.”

The Fox News poll indicates that respondents actually think the impeachment inquiry into Trump is fairer than the one President Bill Clinton faced.

It’s worth pointing out that it’s still early. House Democrats launched their impeachment inquiry less than a month ago, and there’s still a lot we don’t know about how voters will react as it continues to unfold. But the latest Fox News poll — which, as my colleague Sean Collins has detailed, comes on the heels of a string of surveys indicating that support for Trump’s impeachment has risen rapidly — is perhaps the starkest illustration yet of the trouble the president faces.

Trump is upset that Fox News won’t rig polls for him

While Fox News’s programming for the most part skews in a markedly pro-Trump direction, its polls adhere to similar standards as other reputable pollsters. Trump, however, seems to be bothered that the network isn’t rigging polls for him.

Trump, who started lambasting Fox News in August after they published a poll that showed him polling below 40 percent in head-to-head matchups against four frontrunners for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, wasted no time on Thursday portraying the new polling as the latest evidence that Fox News is “much different than it used to be in the good old days.”

“Whoever their Pollster is, they suck,” Trump tweeted.

...Court Justice & I turned him down (he’s been terrible ever since), Shep Smith, @donnabrazile (who gave Crooked Hillary the debate questions & got fired from @CNN), & others, @FoxNews doesn’t deliver for US anymore. It is so different than it used to be. Oh well, I’m President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2019

Trump followed that up with another tweet touting a network he’s been promoting as a more loyal alternative to Fox News — the One America News Network (OANN).

Thank you to @OANN One America News for your fair coverage and brilliant reporting. It is appreciated by many people trying so hard to find a new, consistent and powerful VOICE! See you tonight at the Big Rally in Minneapolis. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2019

With reliable pollsters showing support for an impeachment inquiry rising, Trump has resorted to touting fake numbers both on Twitter and during press conferences.

The news moves fast. To stay updated, follow Aaron Rupar on Twitter, and read more of Vox’s policy and politics coverage.