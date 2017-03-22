 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Robert Mueller Testifies Before House Judiciary Committee

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s Trump-Russia investigation: How we got here

And what it could mean for President Trump.

Contributors: Vox Staff

In May 2017, the FBI appointed special counsel Robert Mueller to investigate possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Since then, Mueller’s team has investigated everything from a possible Trump Tower project in Moscow to hacked Democratic National Committee emails in 2016 to other possible contacts and business ties between Trump campaign officials and Russian government officials during the 2016 election.

Mueller’s team has indicted or received guilty pleas from 34 people and three companies, including six former Trump advisers. Five of those six Trump advisers have pleaded guilty to crimes. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has continued to claim that Mueller’s investigation has found “no collusion” between his 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

Mueller submitted his final report to Attorney General William Barr on Friday, March 22. According to a summary of the special counsel’s conclusions written by Barr and submitted to Congress on Sunday, March 24, Mueller did not affirmatively find either collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia or obstruction of justice on the part of Trump.

The long-awaited Mueller report was made public on Thursday, April 18 — and time will tell if it will either help or hurt the president. Here are four key things to look for in the report now that it’s been released.

Wednesday, for the first and perhaps only time, former special counsel Robert Mueller will answer questions about his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice — but it’s unclear how much he’ll say. Here’s what to expect.

374 Total Updates Since
Jan 21, 2017, 9:30am EST
  • May 7, 2020

    The Justice Department has dropped Michael Flynn’s case

    By Jen Kirby

    Former National Security Adviser Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in the Mueller probe. The Justice Department just moved to dismiss the case altogether.

  • December 17, 2019

    All of Robert Mueller’s indictments and plea deals in the Russia investigation

    By Andrew Prokop

    The investigation is now complete.

  • December 10, 2019

    The shamelessness of Bill Barr

    By Zack Beauchamp

    In a new interview, Barr said it’s bad when the government tries to affect "the outcome of the election." Yes, seriously.

  • October 24, 2019

    Trump’s lawyer says he can’t be prosecuted. I asked 16 legal experts if that’s true.

    By Sean Illing

    "That is completely absurd."

  • September 24, 2019

    Trump’s “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT” tweets are an insult to #MeToo

    By Anna North

    Trump co-opts the language of the movement to paint himself as a victim.

  • July 28, 2019

    New polling finds Mueller’s testimony didn’t change Americans’ minds on impeachment

    By Gabriela Resto-Montero

    Democrats hoped for a watershed moment. But new polls find few Americans have been swayed on impeachment and Russia.

  • July 25, 2019

    New Senate Intelligence report shows “extensive” Russia 2016 election interference

    By Alex Ward

    It also notes that Russia targeted voting systems in all 50 states.

  • July 25, 2019

    Behind closed doors, Democrats are no closer to impeachment post-Mueller

    By Ella Nilsen

    Despite an impeachment push from a high-profile committee chair, some Democrats fear their window is closing.

  • July 24, 2019

    Devin Nunes’s behavior during the Mueller hearing was bizarre — unless you watch Fox News

    By Aaron Rupar

    Nunes and other Republicans used the hearing to amplify Hannity-style conspiracy theories.

  • July 24, 2019

    The flaw in House Democrats’ hearing strategy

    By Tara Golshan

    Mueller was tight-lipped.

  • July 24, 2019

    Mueller’s testimony, and what it means for President Trump, explained

    By Andrew Prokop

    Does this mean Trump has survived the Russia scandal?

  • July 24, 2019

    The last minutes of Mueller’s testimony made the best case for the Russia investigation

    By Jen Kirby

    "If you are lying about something that can be exposed, then you can be blackmailed," Rep. Adam Schiff asked Mueller. His reply: "True."

  • July 24, 2019

    It took the Trump campaign 2 minutes to lie about Mueller’s testimony

    By Aaron Rupar

    Record speed.

  • July 24, 2019

    5 losers and 0 winners from Robert Mueller’s testimony to the House of Representatives

    By Zack Beauchamp

    Yes, it really was that bad.

  • July 24, 2019

    4 takeaways from Robert Mueller’s testimony

    By Emily Stewart and Alex Ward

    Mueller testified for six hours. Here’s what you need to know.

  • July 24, 2019

    Mueller explained why he didn’t push to interview Trump

    By Alex Ward

    Trump would’ve fought a subpoena, and that would’ve taken too long.

  • July 24, 2019

    The former special counsel offers his most direct critique of Trump yet

    By Li Zhou

    On the president’s past praise of WikiLeaks: "Problematic is an understatement."

  • July 24, 2019

    The former special counsel defended his team against Republican attacks of political bias

    By Jen Kirby

    "We strove to hire those individuals that could do the job," Mueller said.

  • July 24, 2019

    Why Mueller said he couldn’t indict Trump, explained

    By Li Zhou

    The Justice Department has a long-standing policy that prevents federal prosecutors from charging the president with a crime.

  • July 24, 2019

    The “Whoa!” moment of the Mueller hearings so far, explained

    By Alex Ward

    It’s not exactly as big as you think it is.

  • July 24, 2019

    Mueller said Trump could be indicted once he leaves office

    By Zack Beauchamp

    One of the biggest moments from the Mueller hearing — and a Republican own goal.

  • July 24, 2019

    Why Mueller saying his probe wasn’t “curtailed” has nothing to do with obstruction

    By Jen Kirby

    This should allay any lingering concerns that Mueller wasn’t able to carry out the investigation on its own terms. It means nothing when it comes to the obstruction of justice inquiry.

  • July 24, 2019

    Mueller says on camera that Trump wasn’t exonerated from obstruction of justice

    By Alex Ward

    Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the House Judiciary Committee chair, got the special counsel to say that right at the beginning.

  • July 24, 2019

    Read Robert Mueller’s opening statement

    By Emily Stewart

    "This deserves the attention of every American."

  • July 24, 2019

    Mueller’s testimony matters even if he doesn’t say anything new

    By Matthew Yglesias

    It’s political theater, but political theater is a big deal.