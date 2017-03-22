Special counsel Robert Mueller’s Trump-Russia investigation: How we got here

And what it could mean for President Trump.

In May 2017, the FBI appointed special counsel Robert Mueller to investigate possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Since then, Mueller’s team has investigated everything from a possible Trump Tower project in Moscow to hacked Democratic National Committee emails in 2016 to other possible contacts and business ties between Trump campaign officials and Russian government officials during the 2016 election.

Mueller’s team has indicted or received guilty pleas from 34 people and three companies, including six former Trump advisers. Five of those six Trump advisers have pleaded guilty to crimes. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has continued to claim that Mueller’s investigation has found “no collusion” between his 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

Mueller submitted his final report to Attorney General William Barr on Friday, March 22. According to a summary of the special counsel’s conclusions written by Barr and submitted to Congress on Sunday, March 24, Mueller did not affirmatively find either collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia or obstruction of justice on the part of Trump.

The long-awaited Mueller report was made public on Thursday, April 18 — and time will tell if it will either help or hurt the president. Here are four key things to look for in the report now that it’s been released.

Wednesday, for the first and perhaps only time, former special counsel Robert Mueller will answer questions about his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice — but it’s unclear how much he’ll say. Here’s what to expect.