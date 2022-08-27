 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Renewable energy, explained (to kids)

Today, Explained to Kids explores the damage done by fossil fuels and why renewable energy might be the best way to power the future.

By Vox Staff
Sunrise in morning fog with wind turbines.
The sunrise shines through the morning fog over the landscape with wind turbines in Parstein, Brandenburg, Germany. 
Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

In each episode of the Vox podcast Today, Explained to Kids, a group of friends takes a journey to the Island of Explained. Kids (and adults) come along to explore the magical island and meet its whimsical inhabitants, all while tackling some of the biggest questions in the world. This summer, we’re answering questions about how to make the future better through the way we eat, protect species’ habitats, listen to each other, and more.

In Today, Explained to Kids: It’s electric!, a magical theme park ride on the Island of Explained demonstrates the damage done by fossil fuels and why renewable energy might be the best way to power the future.

Listen to the episode with the young people in your life — or just because — and then come back here to download our educational activities that build on what we learned in the episode. Thanks to early childhood education specialist Rachel Giannini for developing our learning materials!

You can also read the full transcript of this episode below:

And listen to more Today, Explained to Kids episodes:

For season two, Today, Explained to Kids is teaming up with KiwiCo to bring four new episodes to life with fun and enriching home-based activities to create a seamless listening and hands-on experience.

