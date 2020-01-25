 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The McConnell effect

Mitch McConnell is not the source of our political dysfunction; he is the manifestation of it. 

By Ezra Klein
Senate Impeachment Trial Of President Trump Continues Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The Senate trial is officially underway. What’s happened so far? How will the trial proceed from here on out? And will any Republicans defect? Vox’s Li Zhou has the answers on this week’s episode of Impeachment, Explained.

Then Andrew Prokop and I talk Mitch McConnell: who he is, what motivates him, how he amassed so much power, and what his actions reveal about the underlying forces driving American politics. Contrary to much of the rhetoric on the left, McConnell is not the source of our political dysfunction; he is merely a manifestation of the dysfunction that already exists.

You can subscribe to Impeachment, Explained on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you get podcasts.

In This Stream

The impeachment of President Trump heads to a Senate trial

View all 362 stories

Next Up In Podcasts

The Latest

Schiff closed his arguments with an emotional appeal, but GOP senators seem unmoved

By Catherine Kim

Books you can read about the US-Mexico border instead of American Dirt

By Constance Grady

The head of ICE says he will deport DREAMers if the Supreme Court ends DACA

By Ian Millhiser

9 highlights from the impeachment trial this week

By Li Zhou

A SARS-like virus is spreading quickly. Here’s what you need to know.

By Julia Belluz

A secret recording of a Trump dinner confirms one of Lev Parnas’s allegations

By Andrew Prokop