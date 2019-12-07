 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How Andrew Johnson’s impeachment created the template for Trump’s

The impeachment analogue that most closely resembles what we are going through today isn’t Clinton or Nixon.

By Ezra Klein
Johnson Impeachment Ticket Photo by David J. & Janice L. Frent/Corbis via Getty Images

This week, the fact-finding phase of the Trump impeachment inquiry officially ended. Reports were released, hearings were held, articles of impeachment are being drafted. Andrew Prokop helps us break it all down on this week’s episode of Impeachment, Explained.

Then, the impeachment analogue that most closely resembles what we are going through today isn’t Clinton or Nixon, it’s Andrew Johnson. Historian Brenda Wineapple, author of The Impeachers, helps us understand the trial that shaped our nation’s conception of what impeachment means.

Plus, how the GOP has become a definitively anti-Constitutional party.

You can subscribe to Impeachment, Explained on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you get podcasts.

