Was Rudy Giuliani always like this?

Rudy Giuliani will prove to be the crucial character who pushed Donald Trump toward impeachable offenses. But how did Giuliani go from “America’s Mayor” and icon of the moderate Republican establishment to … whatever he is now? There’s an answer, and it’s crucial to both the impeachment story and the broader approach Trump takes to running the White House. Preet Bharara joined me last week on Impeachment, Explained to give it.

In addition, Matt Yglesias and I discuss whether Democrats are wrapping up their impeachment inquiry too early, and what it means that Lindsey Graham wants to turn the Senate trial into an investigation of Joe Biden.

And remember when Donald Trump promised to run the government like a business? I have a few thoughts on how a board of directors might look at this presidency.

