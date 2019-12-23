 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Impeachment in, and beyond, the Beltway

This week’s episode of Impeachment, Explained explores how undecided voters view the impeachment process.

By Ezra Klein
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference December 19, 2019, in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Last week, Donald Trump became the third president in US history to be impeached. What does that mean? Why is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi waiting to send the articles of impeachment to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell? And what should we expect from the upcoming Senate trial? Vox’s Matt Yglesias explains it all on this week’s Impeachment, Explained.

Then, we have something special this week. Vox teamed up with PerryUndem to conduct a focus group with undecided voters in Pennsylvania on the impeachment process. This conversation is different than our usual, but it is equally, if not more, crucial to understanding some of the most important forces at play in impeachment — and our politics more broadly.

And, at the end, some reflections on what all of this means for not just American politics, but how, and whether, Americans feel they can participate in our politics.

