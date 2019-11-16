 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Has Donald Trump obstructed justice?

Andrew Prokop breaks down this week’s public hearings and Brianne Gorod explains the term “obstruction of justice,” on Impeachment, Explained.

By Ezra Klein
A photo illustration of a seated President Trump and a fragment of the US Constitution. Amanda Northrop/Vox

This week kicked off the public phase of the impeachment inquiry. On Wednesday, we heard the testimonies of State Department officials Bill Taylor and George Kent and on Friday the testimony of former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. Vox’s Andrew Prokop helps us break them down.

Then, Brianne Gorod, the chief counsel for the Constitutional Accountability Center, helps us understand the term “obstruction of justice.” What does it mean? When does it apply? And has the president committed it?

Plus: How Republicans are normalizing obstruction of justice in all of its forms and the precedent that sets for the future.

You can subscribe to Impeachment, Explained on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you get podcasts.

References:

Andrew Prokop’s 4 takeaways from the first public impeachment hearing

In This Stream

Trump impeachment inquiry begins after allegations about Trump and Ukraine

View all 202 stories

Next Up In Podcasts

The Latest

Trump just issued multiple war crime pardons. Experts think it’s a bad idea.

By Zeeshan Aleem

One advantage of Elizabeth Warren’s employer health fee plan: It polls well

By Matthew Yglesias

How a conspiracy theory about the Bosnian genocide infiltrated the Nobel committee

By Constance Grady

Disney+ will stream The Simpsons in its original 4:3 aspect ratio in early 2020

By Emily Todd VanDerWerff

Vox Sentences: A tampering tweet?

By Hannah Brown

How a bad-faith attack on Schiff made its way from Twitter to Trump’s lips

By Aaron Rupar