 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Help keep Vox free Reader support helps us keep our explainers free for all. Support our mission, and make a gift today.

Changes at The Goods

By Julia Rubin
Vox logo_4x3 Vox

In 2018, Vox launched The Goods as a section devoted to consumerism, covering everything from fashion to travel to food to labor. Today, Vox is saying goodbye to The Goods’ branding; what we are not saying goodbye to is the excellent coverage we previously would have deemed “Goodsy,” from all of your favorite reporters.

The work the Goods team has done over the past five years has become ever more essential to and integrated with the larger Vox brand. We’ve also heard survey feedback that audiences find Vox’s sub-brands confusing, so this change will help us more clearly communicate what Vox offers our audience.

If you subscribe to the Goods newsletter, you’ll still get the weekly digest, with even more great stuff from our wider culture team. Culture at Vox means consumer culture (what you came to love and expect from The Goods), but also entertainment coverage, service pieces, and reporting on so many aspects of how we live today. You’ll also still get Rebecca Jennings’s internet culture column in your inbox twice a month.

Thanks so much for reading our work these past many years — here’s to many more!

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Millions turn to Vox to educate themselves, their family, and their friends about what’s happening in the world around them, and to learn about things that spark their curiosity. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Please consider making a one-time contribution to Vox today.

Yes, I'll give $120/year

Next Up In Money

The Latest

Vox Retires Recode and The Goods Branding, Absorbs Into Technology and Culture Coverage

By Vox Communications

A new era of technology coverage on Vox

By Adam Clark Estes

Silicon Valley’s AI frenzy isn’t just another crypto craze

By Shirin Ghaffary

El Salvador’s massive new prison and the strongman behind it, explained

By Ellen Ioanes

How the first chatbot predicted the dangers of AI more than 50 years ago

By Oshan Jarow

Donald Trump is now fully at war with the Republican Party’s past

By Ben Jacobs