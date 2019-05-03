Land of the Giants

In less than two decades, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos scaled an online marketplace for books into the world's most valuable company. But at what cost? From Prime and HQ2, to the growing adoption of smart speakers and home cameras, to increasing scrutiny of Amazon's power and its role in the changing nature of work, Vox and Recode's new podcast, Land of the Giants: The Rise of Amazon, addresses it all with detailed, thought-provoking, measured reporting from host Jason Del Rey. And it's not just for insiders. This show is the essential guide to Amazon's backstory for those unfamiliar, and offers never-before-told, behind-the-scenes stories for the Amazon-obsessed.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn