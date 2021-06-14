Share All sharing options for: The Asian American wealth gap, explained in a comic

This comic is part of the Asian American identity series.

Sources:

Key facts about Asian Americans, Pew Research Center

Key findings on the rise in income inequality within America’s racial and ethnic groups, Pew Research Center

Key facts about Asian origin groups in the US, Pew Research Center

Why Disaggregate? Disparities in AAPI Health, AAPI Data

Not Just a Latino Issue: Undocumented Asians in America, Asia Society

Lok Siu, PhD, is a cultural anthropologist and associate professor of ethnic studies at UC Berkeley. Specializing in Asians in the Americas, she is an award-winning author, a regular contributor to media outlets, and an active public speaker.

Jamie Noguchi is a Washington, DC, cartoonist and illustrator. He is a contributor to the comics publication The Nib and along with Jeremy Whitley, co-creator of School for Extraterrestrial Girls.