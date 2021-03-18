Anti-Asian violence is on the rise. Here are some ways you can help Asian Americans.

On Tuesday, eight people were fatally shot at three Atlanta-based spa businesses. Six of the eight victims were Asian women. Authorities have not yet declared an official motive for the shooting (the gunman, who is white, claimed that the attacks weren’t “racially motivated”), but the tragedy has instigated discussions about the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes across America — and what Americans can do as fellow community members.

Violence and hate crimes against Asian Americans have spiked in the past year: In 16 of America’s biggest cities, the number of reported anti-Asian hate crimes increased nearly 150 percent in 2020, according to an analysis from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at CSU San Bernardino. The advocacy group Stop AAPI Hate released a report this week that it had received over 3,800 reports of verbal harassment, civil rights violations, and physical assault from March 2020 to February 2021. Certain Asian community members — women and elderly people — also appear to be more vulnerable than others to attacks and harassment.

Over the past 24 hours, my social media feeds have been full of posts spotlighting the Atlanta shooting and the complex history of violence against Asians in the US, and outlining ways to help Asian American communities. The sheer amount of resources shared can be overwhelming, so Vox compiled a short list of national and community-focused organizations you can contribute to or amplify.

As Vox’s Li Zhou explained, the spa shootings in Atlanta cannot be divorced from the history of racism and sexualized misogyny Asian women experience. According to authorities, the suspect claims he carried out the attacks toward businesses he saw as venues for “temptation he wanted to eliminate.” It is not yet known whether the spas provide sexual services, but “the conflation of massage parlors and sex workers without any nuance is very specific to anti-Asian racism against Asian women,” Esther K, co-director of Red Canary Song, a grassroots Chinese massage parlor worker coalition, told the Guardian. Here are some organizations that specifically advocate for Asian American women.