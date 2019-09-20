From Austin to Indianapolis: The US climate strike in photos

This story is part of Covering Climate Now, a global collaboration of more than 250 news outlets to strengthen coverage of the climate story.

Millions of people across the world — from Pakistan to Iceland — went on strike Friday in the largest-ever global demonstration to fight climate change. Around noon, Americans began to walk out of work and school, too.

“Strike today, save tomorrow,” read one banner in the Washington, DC, march. “College debt means nothing when the world is burning,” read a sign in Indianapolis.

Inspired by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, young people in over 150 countries organized the strikes in an effort to push world leaders to move away from fossil fuels.

Adults joined them.

More than 2,000 Amazon and Google employees walked out of work Friday in solidarity with the movement. Amazon workers, in particular, have been pressuring the company to do more to reduce its carbon footprint.

Here is what the protests looked like here in the US:

Washington, DC

Portland, Maine

Chicago, Illinois

Indianapolis, Indiana

San Francisco, California

New York City, New York

Austin, Texas