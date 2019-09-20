 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Global Climate Strike protesters march, chant, and hold signs, one of which reads, “There is no planet B.”
Activists gather in John Marshall Park for the Global Climate Strike protests in Washington, DC, on September 20, 2019.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

From Austin to Indianapolis: The US climate strike in photos

Americans skipped school and work to send a message.

By Alexia Fernández Campbell and Danielle Scruggs

This story is part of Covering Climate Now, a global collaboration of more than 250 news outlets to strengthen coverage of the climate story.

Millions of people across the world — from Pakistan to Iceland — went on strike Friday in the largest-ever global demonstration to fight climate change. Around noon, Americans began to walk out of work and school, too.

“Strike today, save tomorrow,” read one banner in the Washington, DC, march. “College debt means nothing when the world is burning,” read a sign in Indianapolis.

Inspired by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, young people in over 150 countries organized the strikes in an effort to push world leaders to move away from fossil fuels.

Adults joined them.

More than 2,000 Amazon and Google employees walked out of work Friday in solidarity with the movement. Amazon workers, in particular, have been pressuring the company to do more to reduce its carbon footprint.

Here is what the protests looked like here in the US:

Washington, DC

At the Global Climate Strike on the mall in Washington, DC, signs read, “Keep the oil in the soil and the coal in the hole,” and, “System change not climate change.”
Students gather and march during the Global Climate Strike in Washington, DC.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez squats down to give a high five to a couple of students at the Global Climate Strike in Washington, DC
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), high-fives climate-striking students Evelyn Seek (center) and Pema Duncan, in front of the US Capitol building.
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Portland, Maine

A protester holds a polar bear-shaped sign during a climate strike rally outside City Hall in Portland, Maine. The bear’s orange jacket reads, “Government-issued life vest.”
A protester holds a polar bear sign during a climate strike rally outside City Hall in Portland, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty/AP

Chicago, Illinois

Protesters for the Global Climate Strike hold signs that read, “Climate change strikes hard, we stroke harder,” and, “Clean energy for all.”
Protesters rally on the Federal Plaza in downtown Chicago, Illinois.
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Protesters fill a street in downtown Chicago for the Global Climate Strike.
Thousands of protesters take over Dearborn Street in downtown Chicago.
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Indianapolis, Indiana

Protesters for the Global Climate Strike hold signs that read, “Stop climate meltdown,” “You can’t reset this clock,” and, “We are skipping our lessons to teach you one.”
Students gather on the steps of the statehouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Darron Cummings/AP

San Francisco, California

Protesters for the Global Climate Strike hold signs that read, “Google do better,” and, “Climate action now.”
Google employees march out of their offices to join others in a climate strike rally at City Hall in San Francisco, California.
Eric Risberg/AP

New York City, New York

Global Climate Strike protesters fill a New York City street with signs that read, “Your ignorance is our future,” and, “Forest rebellion now.”
Thousands of youths march during the Global Climate Strike in New York City .
Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images
Global Climate Strike protesters speak into bullhorns.
Young activists rally for action on climate change in New York City.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
A Global Climate Strike protester holds up a sign that reads, “Don’t burn my future.”
Students hold up signs at Foley Square in New York City.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Austin, Texas

A protester in a dinosaur costume at the Global Climate Strike holds a sign that reads, “Y’all bout to go extinct like me!”
Students gather for a climate strike rally at the Texas capitol in Austin, Texas.
Eric Gay/AP
