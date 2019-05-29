Kelsey Piper has covered the rapid rise of meat alternatives for Vox. Ask her anything.

Finding the best ways to do good. Made possible by The Rockefeller Foundation.

Vox Future Perfect reporter Kelsey Piper writes about global problems and the new solutions that are emerging to address them. In 2019, that’s meant covering an initially niche topic that’s grown into a big, mainstream story: meatless meat.

Over the course of the past few months, Kelsey has written at length about leading plant-based meat companies Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, and their attempts to expand the market for their meatless burgers, ground beef, and sausages. She’s also examined how the meatless meat industry — buoyed by interest from bullish investors — could help alleviate some of the biggest problems associated with conventional meat production, from the cruelty it inflicts on animals to the destruction of wildlife habitat it brings about to the role it plays in climate change.

On Wednesday at 2 pm ET/11 am PT, you can join Kelsey on Reddit to ask her anything about the rise of meat alternatives, and what it could all mean for the future of protein, and the world.

Ahead of the AMA, read Kelsey’s coverage:

Sign up for the Future Perfect newsletter. Twice a week, you’ll get a roundup of ideas and solutions for tackling our biggest challenges: improving public health, decreasing human and animal suffering, easing catastrophic risks, and — to put it simply — getting better at doing good.