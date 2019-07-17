 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Going back to the moon could cost $30 billion. It might be worth it.

If we collect more moon rocks, we could unlock secrets about the Earth, the moon, and the solar system.

By Byrd Pinkerton, Dylan Matthews, and Brian Resnick
The moon is like a time capsule from 4.5 billion years ago. When we bring back moon rocks, it’s like bringing back bits of that time capsule. And we can then use those bits to learn about the history of the moon, the Earth, and even the solar system.
Javier Zarracina/Vox; NASA

According to NASA, “We are going to the moon, to stay, by 2024.”

Whether or not that’s true remains to be seen. But if we do go by 2024, it could cost us upward of $30 billion. That could buy you a lot here on Earth: it’s a little more than Paris is spending on 68 new subway stations and four totally new subway lines. It’s a lot more than we spend globally each year on clean energy research and development.

So...is a trip back to the moon worth the money? On this episode of the Future Perfect podcast, we dig into that question.

We talk to lunar geologists about what we’ve already learned from the moon and what’s left to discover.

Then, we take a trip, not through space but through time — back to a scientific expedition in Greenland almost a century ago. Back then, it was impossible to understand the value of the science being done. But it has since proved to be an important first step toward our current understanding of global warming.

Read more

Sign up for the Future Perfect newsletter. Twice a week, you’ll get a roundup of ideas and solutions for tackling our biggest challenges: improving public health, decreasing human and animal suffering, easing catastrophic risks, and — to put it simply — getting better at doing good.

Next Up In Science & Health

This Article has a component height of 12. The sidebar size is medium.

The Latest

Why Sotheby’s first fancy sneaker auction makes sense — and why it doesn’t

By Kaitlyn Tiffany

Meet Margaret Hamilton, the badass '60s programmer who saved the moon landing

By Dylan Matthews

The hasty plan to get Americans back on the moon by 2024, explained

By Brian Resnick

Planned Parenthood removes Leana Wen as president

By Anna North

The LGBTQ civil rights fight is far from over

By Katelyn Burns

The Handmaid’s Tale ends a terrible story arc with an episode that’s kind of okay

By Emily Todd VanDerWerff and Constance Grady