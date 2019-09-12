Caroline Calloway and our obsession with feminine deceit

When I was in eighth grade, a friend of my best friend tore the heads off of her old Barbie dolls. She gave the severed heads punk makeovers — cut their hair at lopsided angles, drew on their faces. And then, with the confident grace of a fly fisherman, she threw them into oncoming traffic. My best friend and I watched from the sidewalk, where we were killing time. It was exhilarating. When the tires of a passing car made contact with one of the heads, we cheered.

The memory of the thrill I experienced as a 13-year-old, ready to shed the hyper-feminized ideals of her old playthings, eager to revel in their demise, came to me as I scrolled through Natalie Beach’s account on The Cut of her complicated friendship with Caroline Calloway. I read the piece urgently, hungry for evidence of this picture-perfect influencer’s no-doubt-monstrous acts. What could be more satisfying than watching this living, breathing flower-crown of a woman be deconstructed until all that was left was a thorny, hideous wireframe?

And yet, I finished the piece unsated. Is that all? I thought. While Calloway may have danced dangerously close to fraud a handful of times, she can hardly be called a true scammer. Her biggest crime, depending on where your sympathies lie, is either botching a six-figure book deal, canceling an ill-planned speaking tour, or sleeping too soundly while her best friend was locked out of their Amsterdam rental for the night.

But none of this has stopped Calloway from becoming a media event. On Wednesday, her name was trending at No. 3 on Twitter, and the story was reported on nationwide. Since The Cut published Beach’s piece, Calloway’s follower count has only gone up. And yes, she’s aware that some of her new followers are hate-following her. In a caption posted to her Instagram Wednesday morning, she likened herself to Meghan Markle’s “toxic sociopathic father.” “Is this what you came here for, new followers?” she asked. In the accompanying image, Calloway turns away from a computer screen where she has presumably been reading her own takedown piece. It resembles a Glossier ad, her hair pulled back, face dewy, the faintest hint of a natural hue painted across her sealed lips.

In part, the frenzy that has ensued could be thanks to Calloway herself, who promoted the story even before it had been released. But if we look at other women at the center of stories of fraud and deception in the recent past such as Anna Delvey and Elizabeth Holmes, a pattern emerges. We, the reading public, love to hate these women who embody feminine ideals of wealth and whiteness — the art world heiress, the female inventor and CEO, or in Calloway’s case, the Instagram influencer who is forever on a jet-setting adventure. We love when they are revealed to be inauthentic. When these stories arrive, we devour them as though we have been craving these unmaskings before we even knew a single detail.

When white men commit fraud, it only confirms what we already know to be true: that capitalism and the patriarchy are built on principles of dishonesty, and that cheaters are often rewarded, and generously. These moments are greeted with collective dread. We quietly mutter that their deeds are awful but unsurprising. If they are shocking or entertaining, it is only because of the scale of the scam. The absurdity of the Fyre Festival’s promise of an unparalleled luxury music festival when compared to the sad cheese sandwiches it delivered, for example, is what made it entertainment fodder.

But when a white woman commits fraud, it excites us before we even know the story. We lick our lips and sharpen the digital guillotine. We cannot wait for these public beheadings. This could be, in part, due to the pervasive nature of misogyny. A man committing fraud proves that he knows how to work the system. Men like Fyre Festival’s Billy McFarlan, Bernie Madoff, and even Donald Trump may be seen as having moral failings, but they are also often seen as shrewd go-getters who took an opportunity when they saw it. A woman who commits fraud is rarely commended for her wits. At best, she is someone who made a series of foolish choices, and at worst she is evidence that women as a whole are duplicitous and untrustworthy.

The trope of the untrustworthy woman pervades entertainment media as much as it does real life. In pulp detective fiction and films, the men on the case often turn the phrase “cherchez la femme,” a French phrase coined in the late 1800s which literally means, “Look for the woman.” The implication is, at the root of any crime, you’ll find a woman. And in real life you need look no further than the 2016 election to see how this core belief that women cannot be trusted has played out. It’s no surprise that Republican candidates and the right wanted to paint Hillary Clinton as a crook, but even well-respected, traditionally left-leaning outlets like the Atlantic, the Washington Post, and the New York Times posed the same question over and over again: “Can this woman be trusted?” The pattern points to how deep our internalized misogyny runs. We ask whether women are trustworthy in the name of “fairness,” all the while concealing a thinly veiled truth: Our core belief is that they are not.

In fact, the odds of a woman committing fraud are spectacularly rare. According to Forbes, the 10 biggest acts of fraud in recent history were committed by men. A 2013 study found that women are rarely involved in corporate conspiracies, and when they are involved they tend to “play minor roles” and “profit less” than their male counterparts. Another study, published in 2017 found that having at least one female leader on a staff “decreases the likelihood that the company will be involved in litigation for financial reporting fraud.”

You could argue that these stories spread like wildfire because they are an anomaly. Perhaps we are so hungry for female representation that these stories excite us simply because they are so hard to come by.

But I suspect that the real reason we love to read about and then crucify these women hinges on a more specific urge, one more akin to what I felt as a 13-year-old girl. Women are sick of being held to unrealistic standards of beauty, wealth, and success. We are thrilled when we get to see these unattainable images of wealth and femininity torn down. At the same time, we smash other women to do it because we’ve been taught that it’s the women themselves who are the problem. Rather than zooming out to the big picture, we are taught to hone in on each individual woman’s perceived flaws, as if by extracting their moral failings we’ll somehow escape the bigger structure that imprisons us. But we won’t.

I can count one historic case of a woman committing fraud that failed to make any splashy headlines in its day. In the early ’90s, writer Lee Israel’s career had taken a turn for the worse. Desperate and out of work, Israel realized she could forge letters by literary greats such as Dorothy Parker and sell them for a pretty penny. She even went on to steal authentic letters from literary archives and replace them with forged copies. The 2018 film Can You Ever Forgive Me? starring Melissa McCarthy portrayed Israel’s crimes. In spite of its juicy, inspired-by-a-true-story plot and its powerhouse lead, the film earned a paltry $11.7 million against its $10 million budget.

Is it any surprise that a story of a woman committing fraud who wasn’t beautiful, who lived in a bigger body, who was poor without creating the illusion of wealth, did not succeed at the box office? Oh, did I mention she was queer? The story of Lee Israel is easily forgotten because it reminds us too much of the ugly truth: that women who are deemed unpretty or who live life in bigger bodies are often passed over, their talent and ideas ignored unless they are costumed in a glamorous alternative narrative.

When we vilify women like Delvey, Holmes, or Calloway for lacking authenticity, perhaps what we are really raging about is the desire for a world where women have permission to live more authentically. Wouldn’t it be wild if we were suddenly allowed to be unpretty, unglamorous, not-rich — in short, imperfect — and still be deemed interesting enough to read about?

As much as I enjoyed watching those severed Barbie heads roll into the street, I walked away that day with a creeping shame. Why had it felt so good to watch another girl destroy dolls so similar to the ones I’d cherished only a year or two earlier? Emotionally, of course, it gave me a brief release from the tension and terror of my impending womanhood. But today, as an adult, I’m left wondering how to fill the empty space those ruined dolls left. After the slaughter, how do we move past our obsession with artificial displays of feminine beauty and success? Perhaps it begins with lifting up ones that leave room for imperfection and that ultimately help us feel whole.

Nayomi Reghay is a Brooklyn-based writer who covers women, wellness, and technology. She writes about how social media impacts our relationships in her advice column, Swipe This! You can follow her on Twitter.