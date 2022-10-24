Share All sharing options for: Back to the future

This edition of The Highlight is a thought experiment: What if some of the solutions to our most urgent challenges, from climate change to public health crises, could be found by reimagining old concepts and outmoded technology? The future is closer than we think — we just need to rethink what we already know, whether that’s the meat we consume, the office spaces we haven’t returned to, or the batteries powering the electric vehicle revolution.

Here’s how to fix them — and what’s getting in the way.

By Keren Landman

Hybrid cars gave way to electric vehicles. Could “hybrid meat” do the same for beef and pork?

By Kenny Torrella

In the EV era, old automakers are learning new tricks.

By Rebecca Heilweil

Americans are terrible at recycling. Electric cars are a chance to change that.

By Rebecca Leber

Toxic landfills are emblems of environmental injustice across the US. Clean energy can remake them.

By Neel Dhanesha

What’s going to happen to the office space we no longer need?

By Rani Molla

