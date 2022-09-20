The power and potential of Latino voters

Throughout this edition of The Highlight, Vox hopes to provide a better understanding of the complexities, contradictions, and future of the country’s 32 million Latino voters.

Every election year, plenty of Americans, especially political pundits, rediscover the “sleeping giant” that is the Latino electorate.

By Christian Paz

Inside the Arizona’s representative’s restless, highly online, and seriously combative plan to transform the Democratic Party.

By Christian Paz

Republicans are slowly winning over Latino voters. Democrats may not have learned from their 2020 mistakes.

By Ray Suarez

Hispanic voters could swing the 2022 midterms. Here’s how that might happen.

By Youyou Zhou

If there’s a red wave in 2022, it will be powered by Latina candidates.

By Li Zhou

Why Latino voters have such a misunderstood stance on abortion.

By Nicole Narea

Democrats blamed misinformation for some of their losses with Latino voters in 2020. But the problem is getting more entwined with the party’s failures with Latinos.

By Christian Paz

Esta historia también está disponible en español.

So what now? 5 experts in Latino politics weigh in.

By Natalie Jennings and Christian Paz

CREDITS

Editors: Natalie Jennings, Sean Collins, Ryan McCarthy, Libby Nelson

Copy editors: Kim Eggleston, Elizabeth Crane, Caitlin PenzeyMoog, Colleen Barrett, Tanya Pai

Art direction: Bita Honarvar, Dion Lee

Audience: Gabriela Fernandez, Shira Tarlo, Agnes Mazur

Production/project editors: Susannah Locke, Nathan Hall

Translation: Julie Schwietert Collazo