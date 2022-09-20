The power and potential of Latino voters

Throughout this edition of The Highlight, Vox hopes to provide a better understanding of the complexities, contradictions, and future of the country’s 32 million Latino voters.
America’s fastest-growing, frequently misunderstood voting bloc
Every election year, plenty of Americans, especially political pundits, rediscover the “sleeping giant” that is the Latino electorate.
By Christian Paz
Ruben Gallego’s ready for a fight — even if the Democratic Party isn’t
Inside the Arizona’s representative’s restless, highly online, and seriously combative plan to transform the Democratic Party.
By Christian Paz
Democrats lost ground with Latino voters in 2020. Will the midterms be worse?
Republicans are slowly winning over Latino voters. Democrats may not have learned from their 2020 mistakes.
By Ray Suarez
The power of Hispanic voters, in 10 charts
Hispanic voters could swing the 2022 midterms. Here’s how that might happen.
By Youyou Zhou
How 2022 became the year of the Latina Republican
If there’s a red wave in 2022, it will be powered by Latina candidates.
By Li Zhou
Yes, most Latinos are Christian. No, that doesn’t make them anti-abortion.
Why Latino voters have such a misunderstood stance on abortion.
By Nicole Narea
Latino voters are being flooded with even more misinformation in 2022
Democrats blamed misinformation for some of their losses with Latino voters in 2020. But the problem is getting more entwined with the party’s failures with Latinos.
By Christian Paz
Esta historia también está disponible en español.
A practical guide to winning Latino voters
So what now? 5 experts in Latino politics weigh in.
By Natalie Jennings and Christian Paz
