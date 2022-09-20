 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Our goal this month To support our commitment to keeping Vox free, we’re aiming to add 5,000 new people to our community of readers who support Vox with a financial gift by the end of the month. Will you help us reach our goal by making a gift today?
Katty Huertas for Vox

The power and potential of Latino voters

Latino voters’ growing power, what the parties get right and wrong about them, and a brash Congress member on what Democrats need to do better.

By Natalie Jennings and Sean Collins

Throughout this edition of The Highlight, Vox hopes to provide a better understanding of the complexities, contradictions, and future of the country’s 32 million Latino voters.

Katty Huertas for Vox

America’s fastest-growing, frequently misunderstood voting bloc

Every election year, plenty of Americans, especially political pundits, rediscover the “sleeping giant” that is the Latino electorate.

By Christian Paz

Alberto Mariani for Vox

Ruben Gallego’s ready for a fight — even if the Democratic Party isn’t

Inside the Arizona’s representative’s restless, highly online, and seriously combative plan to transform the Democratic Party.

By Christian Paz

Gabriella Trujillo for Vox

Democrats lost ground with Latino voters in 2020. Will the midterms be worse?

Republicans are slowly winning over Latino voters. Democrats may not have learned from their 2020 mistakes.

By Ray Suarez

Paul Ratje/AFP/Getty Images

The power of Hispanic voters, in 10 charts

Hispanic voters could swing the 2022 midterms. Here’s how that might happen.

By Youyou Zhou

Nathan Howard/Getty Images

How 2022 became the year of the Latina Republican

If there’s a red wave in 2022, it will be powered by Latina candidates.

By Li Zhou

Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Yes, most Latinos are Christian. No, that doesn’t make them anti-abortion.

Why Latino voters have such a misunderstood stance on abortion.

By Nicole Narea

Gabriella Trujillo for Vox

Latino voters are being flooded with even more misinformation in 2022

Democrats blamed misinformation for some of their losses with Latino voters in 2020. But the problem is getting more entwined with the party’s failures with Latinos.

By Christian Paz

Esta historia también está disponible en español.

Katty Huertas for Vox

A practical guide to winning Latino voters

So what now? 5 experts in Latino politics weigh in.

By Natalie Jennings and Christian Paz

CREDITS
Editors: Natalie Jennings, Sean Collins, Ryan McCarthy, Libby Nelson
Copy editors: Kim Eggleston, Elizabeth Crane, Caitlin PenzeyMoog, Colleen Barrett, Tanya Pai
Art direction: Bita Honarvar, Dion Lee
Audience: Gabriela Fernandez, Shira Tarlo, Agnes Mazur
Production/project editors: Susannah Locke, Nathan Hall
Translation: Julie Schwietert Collazo

  1. The Highlight
  2. Latino Voters
  3. Introduction
  4. Ruben Gallego
  5. Lessons from 2020
  6. 10 Charts
  7. Latina Republicans
  8. Abortion
  9. Misinformation
  10. How to Win Latinos
  11. Give

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Millions turn to Vox to understand what’s happening in the news. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower through understanding. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today.

Politics & Policy

A practical guide to winning Latino voters

Politics & Policy

Los votantes latinos están siendo inundados con aún más desinformación

Politics & Policy

Latino voters are being flooded with even more misinformation in 2022

View all stories in The Highlight