 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
We have a request Vox's journalism is free, because we believe that everyone deserves to understand issues that impact them. Will you give today to help keep Vox free for all?

Filed under:

A reading guide for grownups who don’t read

Librarian secrets to getting into books for the very first time.

By Constance Grady
An illustration of open books flying like birds. Getty Images/iStockphoto
Constance Grady is a senior correspondent on the Culture team for Vox, where since 2016 she has covered books, publishing, gender, celebrity analysis, and theater.

A question I occasionally come across browsing through the bookish internet: I haven’t read a book since high school. I’m thinking of trying one. Where do I start?

Or maybe: I got through high school on Sparknotes and bullshit, so I’ve never read a book from cover to cover in my life. I’m interested in seeing what happens if I read an actual book. What should it be?

There seems to be, for one reason or another, a surprising number of adults in the world who are literate and fully capable of reading a book, but who have chosen not to for a long time. They might have fallen out of the habit during lockdown, when the idea of giving something sustained attention felt impossible; or after they left school, when no one was forcing them to read; or perhaps they never found the habit of reading whole books in the first place.

“You have people who just were reluctant readers their whole life and never read,” says Marvin DeBose, manager of the Haverford branch of Philadelphia’s Free Library system. “And then it sometimes happens that as you get older, your peers start talking about ‘I’m in a book club’ and stuff like that. People read at church. That’s what gets them back to reading as they get older.”

“There’s screen fatigue and scroll fatigue, so even people who typically might be inclined to read digitally are finding print again,” says Emily Pullen, manager of reader services at the New York Public Library. “They’re craving something that they can still get entertainment and storytelling from, but they don’t have to be looking at a screen for it.”

If you’re coming back to books for the first time in a long time, or even the first time ever, the idea of sitting down with a whole novel might seem more than a little overwhelming.

That’s why we’re here. I talked to librarians about the strategies they use to help readers introduce themselves to books, whether it’s for the first time in a long time or the first time, period. Here’s how they go about it.

Know what’s put you off reading in the past

If you have a history of not enjoying reading, it’s helpful to know what it is you didn’t like about it, so you know what to avoid while you plan your next move.

“I might ask someone in that situation if they disliked reading in school,” says Pullen. “Ask yourself what it is you didn’t like. Was it just that it was required and therefore you didn’t want to do it? Is it because it was boring, it was too slow, it was too academic? Trying to figure out what it is that someone didn’t like about a book, that can help us to start figuring out what the next best suggestion might be.”

If you tapped out of books after eighth grade because To Kill a Mockingbird was just way too twee for you, a good librarian or bookseller can use that information to steer you away from nostalgic historical novels about plucky children and toward something with a little more edge. If the thing you didn’t like about reading in school is simply that it was required, you might get a kick out of reading something that feels especially rebellious to start things off.

Know what you like in other media

“People come to me all the time and say they don’t read anything and are trying to look for something to read,” says DeBose. “What I do first is try to find out their interests. What I found out is that if you find a book about something that interests you, that will mean you’ll read more.”

This strategy doesn’t mean you need to read nonfiction to find your way back into books. You can also think about what you like in TV and movies and video games.

“More often than not these days, TV shows are based on books,” says Pullen. “So you can read the books that are in that series, whether it’s Bridgerton or Game of Thrones. Or if you don’t want to read Bridgerton specifically, you can try a book by the same author, and that might be a way to start realizing that good storytelling is good storytelling.”

“They have a lot of books that tie in to movies,” DeBose adds. “If you can find a movie that they’re interested in, a movie that they saw in the past and you can tie in to a book, then that’s a great source right there.”

You might also find that some of the people you like in other media have written their own books.

“If you listen to podcasts, find out if the hosts have published books,” advises Pullen, “because even though it’s a longer form, the voice often will feel immediately familiar. It will be a softer way to build up the muscles back into reading.”

Start small, and don’t be afraid to play with formats

Reading a book requires some sustained attention, and as the cliché goes, attention is a muscle. It requires exercise. If you’re just dipping back into reading, go slowly. There’s no need to set yourself up for failure by trying a book that’s too long for you to deal with right now.

“Don’t immediately jump into an 800-page tome just because your best friend says it’s their favorite book,” says Pullen. “Whether it’s a classic or not — maybe it’s even a page-turner like Stephen King. Starting with something that big could definitely be an intimidating way to go.”

Luckily, she notes, shorter books like novellas and standalone short stories are having a moment these days. “Be a little gentler on yourself,” Pullen says. “You can read something that’s still book-length, but maybe a bit more consumable.”

DeBose says he often points inexperienced readers in their late teens and early 20s toward graphic novels. Specifically, he likes G. Neri’s Yummy: The Last Days of a Southside Shorty. “It’s an easy read and correlates to some of the stuff that’s going on now. I use it all the time and I’m batting a hundred percent,” he says.

Lala Rodgers, a branch manager for the Chicago Public Library, recommends audiobooks as a good resource for people who aren’t used to reading. “They might be able to listen and read along while they’re listening,” she says. “It might be more engaging. I’m a big audiobook person myself.”

You don’t have to read along as you listen, either. You can listen to audiobooks as you do housework or drive, and that will still count as reading. Graphic novels count, too. They will both help you get back into the swing of paying sustained and active attention to a story, which is the skill you’re trying to build here.

Regardless of what approach you take to get back into reading, the most important thing you can do is ask for help.

“​​I firmly believe that there is a perfect book for every reader,” says Pullen. “But there are so many books right now it can be overwhelming. That’s what booksellers and librarians are for: to help you wade through the sea of so much that is published in order to find something that will speak to you.”

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Most news outlets make their money through advertising or subscriptions. But when it comes to what we’re trying to do at Vox, there are a couple of big issues with relying on ads and subscriptions to keep the lights on.
First, advertising dollars go up and down with the economy. We often only know a few months out what our advertising revenue will be, which makes it hard to plan ahead.
Second, we’re not in the subscriptions business. Vox is here to help everyone understand the complex issues shaping the world — not just the people who can afford to pay for a subscription. We believe that’s an important part of building a more equal society. And we can’t do that if we have a paywall.
It’s important that we have several ways we make money, just like it’s important for you to have a diversified retirement portfolio to weather the ups and downs of the stock market. That’s why, even though advertising is still our biggest source of revenue, we also seek grants and reader support. (And no matter how our work is funded, we have strict guidelines on editorial independence.)
If you also believe that everyone deserves access to trusted high-quality information, will you make a gift to Vox today? Any amount helps.

Yes, I'll give $120/year

Next Up In Culture

The Latest

How to get back money you didn’t even know you were owed

By Allie Volpe

In Texas, a temporary win for abortion rights

By Ellen Ioanes

The pork industry’s forced cannibalism, explained

By Kenny Torrella

Sound of Freedom wants to raise awareness about child trafficking. Here’s what it’s really doing.

By Aja Romano

How a Mississippi case of police brutality emphasizes the need for more accountability

By Li Zhou

Why the Parkland high school shooting is being reenacted

By Nicole Narea

Sign up for the newsletter Vox Technology

Get the best of Vox technology coverage, from essential reporting on Silicon Valley to the latest news about media, policy, and beyond.