 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Hurricane Dorian photos: what the aftermath of a Category 5 storm looks like

“We are in the midst of a historic tragedy,” the prime minister of the Bahamas said.

By Brian Resnick
A water view of the Bahamas as strong winds blow.
Seen from the balcony of a hotel in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, on September 2, 2019, strong winds from Hurricane Dorian blow the tops of trees and brush while whisking up water from the surface of a canal that leads to the sea.
Ramon Espinosa/AP

Hurricane Dorian hit Grand Bahama Island as an incredibly powerful Category 5 hurricane on Sunday night with howling 185 mile-per-hour winds. Then it basically camped over the island. For nearly two days, Dorian moved at just 1 mile per hour, subjecting Grand Bahama to intense hurricane conditions. Wind gusts blew in excess of 200 mph — strong enough to blow a roof off a house. The storm generated 18 to 23 feet of coastal flooding from storm surge. More than 2 feet of rain fell.

A satellite image from Iceye, a commercial satellite operator, shows the massive flooding on the island. Only one sliver of land was not flooded.

We still don’t have the complete scope of the impact is on Grand Bahama or on the Abaco Islands, another part of the Bahamas pummeled by the enormous storm. But things are looking bad. Seven people have been reported dead across both sets of islands; that figure is likely to rise.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies estimates 13,000 homes may have been severely damaged or destroyed across the Bahamas. The US Coast Guard is responding to the disaster, and relief agencies like the Red Cross are jumping in to help.

“We are in the midst of a historic tragedy,” Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis told reporters Tuesday. “Our focus is search, rescue, and recovery. I ask for your prayers for those in affected areas and for our first responders.”

Videos and images have started to trickle out of the storm-battered Bahamas from photojournalists and locals on social media. They reveal islands torn to shreds. (At the bottom of this story, find links about how you can help the Bahamas.) Here’s what they’re seeing so far:

A man standing next to a palm tree.
A man stands on a store’s roof as he works to prepare it for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport on Grand Bahama, Bahamas, on September 1, 2019.
Ramon Espinosa/AP
Flying seagulls seen from a car window.
Seagulls fly toward a woman feeding them french fries from her car on Taino beach before the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, on Sept. 1, 2019.
Ramon Espinosa/AP
A family lies on cots in a disaster shelter.
Anastacia Makey, 43, far right, looks at her phone as she and her family sits on cots with other residents inside a church that was opened up as a shelter as they wait out Hurricane Dorian in Freeport on Grand Bahama, Bahamas, on September 1, 2019.
Ramon Espinosa/AP
A woman removes sandbags from her car.
Yolande Rolle carries sandbags to place at her shop’s doorstep as she prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport on Grand Bahama, Bahamas, on September 1, 2019.
Ramon Espinosa/AP
Aerial view of damaged homes.
An aerial photo of Abaco Island shows homes severely damaged.
HeadKnowles Foundation via Getty Images

How you can help the Bahamas

Next Up In Energy & Environment

This Article has a component height of 57. The sidebar size is long.

The Latest

Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender who was friends with Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, explained

By Jane Coaston, Anna North, and 1 other

Succession uses Shiv Roy’s hair and clothes to tell the story of her quest for power

By Cheryl Wischhover

Trump is diverting $3.6 billion from the US military to build his border wall

By Alex Ward

The controversy surrounding Jay-Z’s new partnership with the NFL, explained

By P.R. Lockhart
Play

The chart that predicts recessions

By Alvin Chang

You know the “enhance” function TV cops use on pictures? It’s real now.

By Kelsey Piper