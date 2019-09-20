Photos: What the youth climate strike looks like around the world

Friday may be remembered as the largest global demonstration ever in the fight against climate change. Inspired by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, young people around the world have organized to skip school and protest in the street over the climate crisis and the adults who aren’t doing enough to transition off fossil fuels.
Thunberg and her group Fridays for Future aren’t alone: they’ll be joined by adult climate activists, indigenous groups, workers from companies like Amazon and Google, and really anyone who feels like the world is overdue for dramatic action on climate change.
They event is truly global: There are 2,500 events scheduled in over 150 countries.
Let’s take a look at what’s happening around the globe:
Australia
Young children dressed in traditional dress representing the Pacific Island get ready to march in Melbourne, Australia on September 20, 2019.
Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images
Bangladesh
School students and protesters gather in Dhaka, Bangladesh on September 20, 2019.
Allison Joyce/Getty Images
Belgium
Protesters march in Brussels on September 20, 2019.
Jack Taylor/Getty Images
China
Protesters hold signs and chant slogans during the Hong Kong Climate Strike rally in Hong Kong, China on September 20, 2019.
Chris McGrath/Getty Images
France
Young climate protesters stand on the statue of the nation’s square in Paris, France on September 20, 2019.
Emeric Fohlen/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Germany
In Hamburg, Germany, climate strikers fill one of the city’s main streets on September 20, 2019.
CityNewsTV/Picture Alliance/Getty Images
Greece
Students demonstrate in central Athens, Greece on September 20, 2019.
Nicolas Koutsokostas/NurPhoto/Getty Images
India
Students wearing masks hold signs as they protest against governmental inaction towards climate breakdown in Guwahati, India on September 20, 2019.
Biju Boro/AFP/Getty Images
Indonesia
Schoolgirls call for action on climate change in Jakarta, Indonesia on September 20, 2019.
Ed Wray/Getty Images
Japan
Climate strikers hold signs in Tokyo, Japan, near United Nations University on September 20, 2019.
Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images
Netherlands
School students and protesters march at the Dam Square in Amsterdam, Netherlands on September 20, 2019.
Paulo Amorim/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Pakistan
Youths hold placards as they march in Islamabad, Pakistan on September 20, 2019.
Aamir Qureshi/AFP/Getty Images
Philippines
Flipino indigenous youth, students, and environmental activists take part in the Global Climate Strike in Quezon City, Philippines on September 20, 2019.
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
Poland
Students, parents and activists march in Krakow, Poland on September 20, 2019.
Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
South Africa
Young people march to Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa on September 20, 2019.
Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images
Thailand
Thai youth take part in a “die-in”, where strikers lie on the ground and pretend to die, symbolizing the impact of climate change in Bangkok, Thailand on September 20, 2019.
Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images
Ukraine
Youth hold posters during the Global Climate Strike in Kiev, Ukraine on September 20, 2019.
STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images
United Kingdom
Students listen to speakers as they attend the Global Climate Strike in London, United Kingdom on September 20, 2019.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images