Photos: What the youth climate strike looks like around the world

Friday may be remembered as the largest global demonstration ever in the fight against climate change. Inspired by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, young people around the world have organized to skip school and protest in the street over the climate crisis and the adults who aren’t doing enough to transition off fossil fuels.

Thunberg and her group Fridays for Future aren’t alone: they’ll be joined by adult climate activists, indigenous groups, workers from companies like Amazon and Google, and really anyone who feels like the world is overdue for dramatic action on climate change.

They event is truly global: There are 2,500 events scheduled in over 150 countries.

Let’s take a look at what’s happening around the globe:

Australia

Bangladesh

Belgium

China

France

Germany

Greece

India

Indonesia

Japan

Netherlands

Pakistan

Philippines

Poland

South Africa

Thailand

Ukraine

United Kingdom