Tropical Storm Dorian: what we know about its path and its impact on Puerto Rico

A tropical storm has formed in the Caribbean, and forecasters are projecting it will skirt just south of Puerto Rico before moving onward, possibly impacting Florida. Its name is Tropical Storm Dorian and, as of right now, the National Hurricane Center is not forecasting that it will achieve hurricane strength. The storm currently is sustaining 50 mph winds (74 mph winds are considered hurricane strength).

Remember, though: Forecasts can change. Overall, meteorologists are better at predicting the path of a hurricane than its intensity, so there’s uncertainty in how strong (or weak) Dorian can grow. “The future intensity of Dorian will be quite dependent on how much land interaction there is with the mountainous island of Hispaniola,” the National Hurricane Center advises.

The good news is right now, it’s looking as though Puerto Rico — still bruised from the destruction of Hurricane Maria, which made landfall nearly two years ago — will be spared the worst of the storm. The National Hurricane Center predicts 6 inches of rain are possible on the island and warns of high winds. A tropical storm warning (meaning tropical storm conditions are expected) is in effect for the island, as is a hurricane watch (meaning hurricane conditions are possible).

Here’s the current forecast track.

And here are the key messages from the National Hurricane Center:

1. Tropical storm conditions will continue in portions of the Lesser Antilles during the next several hours. Tropical storm conditions are expected and hurricane conditions are possible in Puerto Rico on Wednesday and in portions of the Dominican Republic Wednesday night and Thursday. 2. Heavy rainfall over portions of the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic could produce flash flooding during the next few days. 3. The threat of winds and heavy rains later this week into this weekend in the Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas, and Florida is increasing. Residents in these areas should monitor the progress of Dorian and ensure that they have their hurricane plan in place. 4. Uncertainty in the intensity forecast later this week remains higher than usual due Dorian’s potential interaction with Hispaniola and Puerto Rico.

It’s still not known if (or how strongly) Dorian will impact Florida, so keep an eye on this weather system.

How to follow Dorian: