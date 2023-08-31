 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
We have a request Vox's journalism is free so that everyone can understand our world. Reader support helps us do that. Will you give today?

Filed under:

How sharks avoid the wrath of an extreme hurricane

These marine predators have a few clever tricks to survive storms like Idalia.

By Benji Jones
Several sharks underwater.
Bull sharks off the coast of Palm Beach, Florida.
Brent Durand/Getty Images
Benji Jones is a senior environmental reporter at Vox, covering biodiversity loss and climate change. Before joining Vox, he was a senior energy reporter at Insider. Benji previously worked as a wildlife researcher.

Hurricane Idalia pummeled Florida on Wednesday morning as it made landfall as a powerful Category 3 storm. Idalia, now a tropical storm off the coast of South Carolina, flooded homes and highways, downed power lines, blew out windows, and has so far been linked to at least one traffic-related fatality in Florida.

Humans have a number of strategies to withstand the impacts of major storms. We fortify our homes, ready flashlights and generators, and, if necessary, evacuate to higher ground. Yet we remain highly vulnerable to storm impacts, as Idalia, Ian, and other recent storms have demonstrated.

A gas station is tipped on its side into standing water, as the surrounding area is flooded.
Hurricane Idalia knocked over the roof of a gas station in Perry, Florida, seen here on August 30.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Marine animals, meanwhile, have strategies of their own.

Consider sharks. A handful of scientific studies, dating back at least two decades, suggests that sharks can detect a hurricane like Idalia hours and possibly days before it arrives, rivaling human storm forecasting. Some sharks flee. Others stay put. Both approaches help these predators survive.

Scientists study how sharks and other marine animals respond to hurricanes not just out of curiosity but because many shark species are threatened with extinction — and climate change is intensifying storms. A key question is whether that puts their survival at risk.

Sharks have built-in storm sensors

Scientists use a wide range of instruments to measure hurricanes — satellites, radar, thermometers, and so on. Sharks have meteorological tools, too. When a storm is approaching, atmospheric pressure (i.e., barometric pressure) drops, and that, in turn, causes hydrostatic pressure (i.e., water pressure) to drop, too. Hair cells in a shark’s inner ear can detect these changes, even if they’re subtle. Sharks basically have a built-in barometer.

Research suggests that sharks can detect a hurricane many hours and perhaps even days before it arrives, using these pressure-sensitive cells, possibly along with other, poorly understood cues, such as a change in currents or salinity that might accompany a storm.

A blacktip reef shark near the island of Mo’orea in French Polynesia.
Stephen Frink/Getty Images

After sensing a drop in barometric pressure, smaller sharks, and those that are young, tend to flee to deeper waters, according to Bradley Strickland, a marine biologist at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science. In 2017, Strickland was tracking the movement of 14 juvenile bull sharks in south Florida when Hurricane Irma struck the state as a powerful Category 4 storm. Nearly all of those sharks, he found, left their homes — shallow waters in the coastal Everglades — before the worst hurricane impacts.

“We saw these juvenile sharks that have never experienced a storm of great magnitude in their lifetimes detect the storm coming and leave in advance,” Strickland told Vox. “What they did was head to deeper water, which was indeed the safest place to be.”

A study published in 2003, meanwhile, documented a similar response but among 13 young black-tipped reef sharks living in a bay south of Tampa. Just before Tropical Storm Gabrielle struck the coast, with near-hurricane-strength winds, all of the sharks left their shallow waters. (They returned to the bay between five and 13 days after the storm.)

Not all sharks, however, evacuate before a hurricane hits. Some larger animals employ a different strategy, perhaps using big storms to their benefit.

Some sharks take advantage of storms to hunt

Strong winds and storm surges could pose a threat to smaller fish during a hurricane. Some large sharks, however, are apparently just fine sticking around. In a recent study, researchers tracked four shark species including tiger sharks and hammerheads in Florida and the Bahamas before, during, and after two hurricanes.

While some of the animals fled ahead of a storm, larger-bodied tiger sharks living in shallow waters in the Bahamas stayed put as their home took a direct hit from Hurricane Matthew, then a Category 5 storm.

“I was amazed to see that big tiger sharks didn’t evacuate even as the eye of the hurricane was bearing down on them,” Neil Hammerschlag, a study co-author, said in a press release. “It was as if they didn’t even flinch.”

A tiger shark swimming in the Bahamas.
Alastair Pollock/Getty Images

Not only that, but the number of tiger sharks in the area temporarily increased after the storm, said Hammerschlag, a shark researcher at the University of Miami. He suspects that the animals who stayed were taking advantage of all the smaller fish and birds that were killed or weakened by the hurricane. In other words, storms might mean food for big sharks.

In some ways, Strickland says, studies like this reveal that sharks face a similar decision to humans before a major storm: stay or go. “That’s a powerful analogy, and really emphasizes how incredible and significant these natural disturbances are — on our lives and on the lives of sharks.”

Scientists still know relatively little about how extreme storms impact sharks, and what that means as the world warms. But ultimately, hurricanes may not be a big deal for these animals, especially compared to some of the other consequences of climate change, such as the loss of coral reefs. And there may even be a silver lining to our most destructive storms: They present an opportunity to study how animals cope with rapid changes.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Most news outlets make their money through advertising or subscriptions. But when it comes to what we’re trying to do at Vox, there are a couple of big issues with relying on ads and subscriptions to keep the lights on.
First, advertising dollars go up and down with the economy, which makes it hard to plan ahead. Second, we’re not in the subscriptions business. Vox is here to help everyone understand the complex issues shaping the world — not just the people who can afford to pay for a subscription.
It’s important that we have several ways we make money. That’s why, even though advertising is still our biggest source of revenue, we also seek reader support.
If you also believe that everyone deserves access to trusted high-quality information, will you make a gift to Vox today? Any amount helps.

Yes, I'll give $120/year

Next Up In Climate

The Latest

What we know about Mitch McConnell’s health and his future in the Senate

By Nicole Narea and Keren Landman

A visual guide to the 19 defendants in the Trump Georgia case

By Li Zhou and Nicole Narea

Trump could soon be in big legal trouble for inflating his net worth

By Nicole Narea

Marijuana could be classified as a lower-risk drug. Here’s what that means.

By Li Zhou

The myths we tell ourselves about American farming

By Kenny Torrella

The conservative boycott playbook is kind of working

By Emily Stewart

Sign up for the newsletter Vox Technology

Get weekly dispatches from Vox writers about how technology is changing the world — and how it’s changing us.