We want your feedback. Help Vox’s biodiversity reporting.

The biodiversity crisis is separate but connected to the climate crisis. In addressing biodiversity, we have the opportunity to repair our climate.

That was a key theme during NYC’s Climate Week 2022 and the World Biodiversity Summit. Speakers joked that many struggle to define “biodiversity” — a term layered with scientific minutiae. ”Biodiversity” encompasses all flora and fauna, and the webs of ecosystems they live in, spanning time and space. There’s much in biodiversity that we don’t understand, and therefore don’t value.

