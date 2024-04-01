 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Beyoncé sitting on a white horse, wearing a red, white, and blue Western outfit with a sash reading Cowboy Carter and holding an American flag.

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, explained

Coverage and analysis of the global superstar’s eighth studio album.

Contributors: Kyndall Cunningham, Alex Abad-Santos, and Avishay Artsy

Giddy up! Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé’s eighth studio album and long-awaited sequel to Renaissance, dropped on March 29. Notable collaborators include musicians like Linda Martell, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, and many others.

Earlier this year, Beyoncé made history as the first Black woman to top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart with “Texas Hold ‘Em,” the album’s lead single.

As senior correspondent Alex Abad-Santos writes, “Not unlike how Renaissance highlighted the history of people of color helping to create and perpetuate house music, Cowboy Carter offers up the same opportunity for mainstream culture to acknowledge just how much country music owes its sound and history to Black artists.”

So, from country music’s Black roots to how the CMAs might have inspired the album, read on to understand more of Beyoncé and Cowboy Carter’s cultural significance and why the conversations about who defines a genre matter.

Mar 19, 2024, 1:20pm EDT
  • March 30

    Beyoncé’s “Jolene” and country music’s scorned woman trope 

    By Kyndall Cunningham

    A music scholar explains why hell hath no fury like a country diva.

  • March 28

    Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter asks: Who does country belong to? 

    By Alex Abad-Santos

    Her new album seems to have roots in her reception at the 2016 CMA Awards, but the country music establishment can’t stop Beyoncé.

  • March 26

    Beyoncé’s country roots

    By Avishay Artsy

    A century of history of Black country music, explained by Alice Randall.

  • March 19

    Beyoncé, the CMAs, and the fight over country music’s politics, explained

    By Alex Abad-Santos

    The backlash over Beyoncé and the Chicks’ CMAs performance is really a fight over country music’s politics.

