 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
We have a request We’re aiming to add 2,500 contributions this month to support our clear and accessible policy coverage and so much more. Will you help us get there by making a contribution today?

Filed under:

The mind-boggling scale of Disney World

The happiest place on earth, explained by the numbers.

By Whizy Kim
Additional reporting by Rachel DuRose | Data Visualization by Andrew Walters for Vox
An illustration of Cinderella’s castle at Disney World with dollar bills flying like flags from the spires. Andrew Walters for Vox
Whizy Kim is a reporter covering how the world's wealthiest people wield influence, including the policies and cultural norms they help forge. Before joining Vox, she was a senior writer at Refinery29.
Part of The United States of Florida

There’s no place on earth like Disney World. To call it merely “big” is like saying Warren Buffett is “financially comfortable” — such an understatement that it’s almost inaccurate. It’s far and away the largest and most visited theme park on the planet, welcoming tens of millions of visitors every year.

This article was funded in part by gifts from Vox contributors.

You can help us make more work like this and keep it free for everybody by making a gift at Vox.com/givenow.

Walt Disney’s original vision wasn’t to turn Florida swampland into an amusement park so much as to create a shining model of future cities. While that plan was never fulfilled, its influence is evident in the sheer scale. Disney World currently lists more than 280 attractions and more than 380 restaurants, bars, lounges, food trucks, and stands. It has four golf courses and a 9,500-seat baseball stadium. It even has its own movie theater.

Here’s how big Disney World really is.

This empire has welcomed masses of Disney-goers since opening day on October 1, 1971, when the park saw just 10,000 or so visitors. In 2022 — half a century later — over 47 million people made the pilgrimage despite rising admission, lodging, and dining prices. The most fervent fans visit Orlando practically every chance they get, even running marathons and throwing weddings (sometimes several weddings) there. The introduction of “Disney adult” into the internet lexicon has made clear that Disney World isn’t just a vacation but a lifestyle.

Disney World has only gotten more expensive over the years, and it may be especially out of reach now, with so many Americans tightening their wallets amid high inflation. Rather than forgoing a Disney visit altogether, families are booking shorter trips. Sue Pisaturo, founder of the Disney vacation planning firm Small World Vacations, says that her agents are booking more five-night trips, instead of seven-night ones, with families spending an average of $4,000, not including airfare. Midrange and value resorts at Disney are seeing more interest than a luxury, high-end one like the Grand Floridian.

“In order to even go to Disney World, you almost have to be at a certain level of income,” Wolfe says. If Disney continues to increase prices at a higher rate than inflation, “you’re going to continue to see people priced out.”

These hefty price hikes have worked for the company’s bottom line — after a few shaky years, it’s now making more money from its theme parks than it did before 2020.

Disney travel planners and experts tell Vox that the price of food in particular has swelled. “Food gets a price hike about twice a year, with the big price hike coming in October,” says A.J. Wolfe, founder of the Disney Food Blog. During the pandemic, Disney World’s popular dining plan was put on pause, and the company only recently announced that the money-saving option would return in January 2024.

It’s not an exaggeration to say that Disney World created Central Florida’s booming hospitality industry. Today, Orlando — also home to Universal Studios and SeaWorld — is one of the hottest tourist destinations in the US. But the industry’s profits haven’t translated to prosperity, or even economic security, for many of the area’s workers and residents.

Tales of Disney World employees experiencing homelessness are disturbingly common, especially as the Orlando region’s housing prices keep rising. Jessica, a former performer at Disney World who asked that we use only her first name to protect her privacy, says that housing insecurity was common among her colleagues — and it was something she experienced, too.

“There was a significant amount of time where I was employed working full-time hours and I was actually homeless, living in my car in the Magic Kingdom parking lot,” she tells Vox. She worked multiple jobs during this period to try to stay afloat, and claimed that, at the time she worked there in the 2010s, Universal and SeaWorld paid more.

The story of Disney World is in many ways the story of Florida. The theme park is built to be a seemingly boundless Garden of Eden — the happiest place on earth, nestled within the Sunshine State — but the reality is a lot stormier.

Sources: Reedy Creek Improvement District, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Walt Disney World Resort, Walt Disney Company annual reports, AECOM, Disney Food Blog, AllEars.net, TouringPlans.com, Retro WDW, Small World Vacations, Services Trade Council Union, MIT Living Wage Calculator, National Low Income Housing Coalition

We're here to shed some clarity

One of our core beliefs here at Vox is that everyone needs and deserves access to the information that helps them understand the world, regardless of whether they can pay for a subscription. With the 2024 election on the horizon, more people are turning to us for clear and balanced explanations of the issues and policies at stake. We’re so grateful that we’re on track to hit 85,000 contributions to the Vox Contributions program before the end of the year, which in turn helps us keep this work free. We need to add 2,500 contributions this month to hit that goal. Will you make a contribution today to help us hit this goal and support our policy coverage? Any amount helps.

Yes, I'll give $5/month

The United States of Florida

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Vox Recommends

Get curated picks of the best Vox journalism to read, watch, and listen to every week, from our editors.